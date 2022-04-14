ExchangeDEX+
The live Ventuals vHYPE price today is 25.43 USD.VHYPE market cap is 32,432,903 USD. Track real-time VHYPE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

Ventuals vHYPE Price (VHYPE)

1 VHYPE to USD Live Price:

$25.43
-0.90%1D
Ventuals vHYPE (VHYPE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:04:00 (UTC+8)

Ventuals vHYPE Price Today

The live Ventuals vHYPE (VHYPE) price today is $ 25.43, with a 0.93% change over the past 24 hours. The current VHYPE to USD conversion rate is $ 25.43 per VHYPE.

Ventuals vHYPE currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 32,432,903, with a circulating supply of 1.27M VHYPE. During the last 24 hours, VHYPE traded between $ 25.25 (low) and $ 26.19 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 49.9, while the all-time low was $ 22.25.

In short-term performance, VHYPE moved -1.06% in the last hour and +4.37% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Ventuals vHYPE (VHYPE) Market Information

$ 32.43M
--
$ 32.43M
1.27M
1,273,762.311336588
The current Market Cap of Ventuals vHYPE is $ 32.43M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VHYPE is 1.27M, with a total supply of 1273762.311336588. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 32.43M.

Ventuals vHYPE Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 25.25
24H Low
$ 26.19
24H High

$ 25.25
$ 26.19
$ 49.9
$ 22.25
-1.06%

-0.92%

+4.37%

+4.37%

Ventuals vHYPE (VHYPE) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Ventuals vHYPE to USD was $ -0.2375604170935.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ventuals vHYPE to USD was $ -3.6371181210.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ventuals vHYPE to USD was $ -10.6361153010.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ventuals vHYPE to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.2375604170935-0.92%
30 Days$ -3.6371181210-14.30%
60 Days$ -10.6361153010-41.82%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Ventuals vHYPE

Ventuals vHYPE (VHYPE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of VHYPE in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Ventuals vHYPE (VHYPE) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of Ventuals vHYPE could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Ventuals vHYPE will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for VHYPE price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking Ventuals vHYPE Price Prediction.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide.

Ventuals vHYPE (VHYPE) Resource

About Ventuals vHYPE

What is the current price of Ventuals vHYPE?

Ventuals vHYPE is trading at ₹2284.291141215790000, representing a price movement of -0.92% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.

How does VHYPE compare to the global crypto market?

Its daily change of -0.92% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If VHYPE is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.

How is Ventuals vHYPE performing compared to Liquid Staking Tokens,HyperEVM Ecosystem tokens?

Within the Liquid Staking Tokens,HyperEVM Ecosystem segment, VHYPE demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.

What is Ventuals vHYPE's market capitalization today?

The market cap of ₹2913338301.4868666590000 positions VHYPE at rank #848, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.

What are the 24h price range levels?

Prices today have ranged from ₹2268.122348238250000 to ₹2352.559378232070000, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.

How actively is VHYPE trading?

Ventuals vHYPE has generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.

How does supply impact VHYPE's valuation?

With 1273762.311336588 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Ventuals vHYPE

How much will 1 Ventuals vHYPE be worth in 2030?
If Ventuals vHYPE were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential Ventuals vHYPE prices and expected ROI.
