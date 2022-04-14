Ventuals vHYPE Price Today

The live Ventuals vHYPE (VHYPE) price today is $ 25.43, with a 0.93% change over the past 24 hours. The current VHYPE to USD conversion rate is $ 25.43 per VHYPE.

Ventuals vHYPE currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 32,432,903, with a circulating supply of 1.27M VHYPE. During the last 24 hours, VHYPE traded between $ 25.25 (low) and $ 26.19 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 49.9, while the all-time low was $ 22.25.

In short-term performance, VHYPE moved -1.06% in the last hour and +4.37% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Ventuals vHYPE (VHYPE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 32.43M$ 32.43M $ 32.43M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 32.43M$ 32.43M $ 32.43M Circulation Supply 1.27M 1.27M 1.27M Total Supply 1,273,762.311336588 1,273,762.311336588 1,273,762.311336588

The current Market Cap of Ventuals vHYPE is $ 32.43M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VHYPE is 1.27M, with a total supply of 1273762.311336588. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 32.43M.