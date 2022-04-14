Vultisig Price (VULT)
The live Vultisig (VULT) price today is $ 0.100235, with a 0.46% change over the past 24 hours. The current VULT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.100235 per VULT.
Vultisig currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 10,022,577, with a circulating supply of 100.00M VULT. During the last 24 hours, VULT traded between $ 0.099133 (low) and $ 0.100973 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.25, while the all-time low was $ 0.095708.
In short-term performance, VULT moved -0.41% in the last hour and -0.40% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Vultisig is $ 10.02M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VULT is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.02M.
-0.41%
+0.46%
-0.40%
-0.40%
During today, the price change of Vultisig to USD was $ +0.00046163.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Vultisig to USD was $ -0.0113570966.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Vultisig to USD was $ -0.0421476247.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Vultisig to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00046163
|+0.46%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0113570966
|-11.33%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0421476247
|-42.04%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Vultisig could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Vultisig is a self-custodial multi-chain wallet that uses Threshold Signature Scheme (TSS) and Multi-Party Computation (MPC) technology to provide institutional-grade security without specialized hardware. The platform supports all major blockchains including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and THORChain.
The open source wallet eliminates seedphrases in favor of distributed "vault shares" across devices, eliminating single points of failure while maintaining easy-to-use interfaces. Available on iOS, Android, Windows, Linux, and the web, Vultisig offers flexible security configurations from single-device Fast Vaults to multi-device setups (2-of-2, 2-of-3, 3-of-4).
Vultisig was created by the founder behind THORChain, bringing their expertise in cross-chain technology to create a more secure and accessible wallet solution. The native $VULT token allows holders to participate in the value creation of the ecosystem, capturing 100% of swap/bridge fees and 30% of marketplace revenue to reward stakers.
The Vultisig marketplace serves as a hub where developers create and monetize plug-ins and AI agents, while users discover tools to improve their asset management. This ecosystem fosters innovation through an open source community where developers receive direct revenue for their contributions.
A standout feature is Vultisig's SDK, which enables AI agents to securely interact with blockchain assets across multiple chains. Developers can build autonomous agents that operate independently, or create assistants that enhance existing vault setups with user approval mechanisms, bridging the gap between AI capabilities and secure asset management.
The SDK opens two powerful avenues for AI agent developers: fully autonomous agents that operate independently on multiple chains, or intelligent assistants that enhance existing vault setups - requiring user approval for actions or autonomously executing approved operations. This combination of AI capabilities with institutional-grade security infrastructure represents a significant advancement in blockchain technology
Vultisig is used by individuals seeking enhanced security for their digital assets, while teams leverage its multi-signature capabilities for treasury management. The built-in DeFi functionality allows users to exchange, bridge and manage assets across chains without compromising security.
Users earn VULTIES points daily by storing assets in vaults, with additional multipliers available through referrals and active participation. The seasonal airdrop structure ensures continuous engagement while providing consistent rewards for active users.
The VULT token is the foundation of the ecosystem, designed as a value accumulation mechanism that rewards token stakers directly. The staking VULT token is the foundation of the ecosystem, designed as a value accrual mechanism that directly rewards token stakers. Staking VULT not only ensures participation in value distribution, but also unlocks premium features, including free access to select AI agents and plugins from the marketplace and future governance.
With its multi-chain support, enhanced security features and innovative AI integration, Vultisig represents a significant evolution in digital asset management, empowering users to take full control of their assets without sacrificing security or convenience. Visit our website to learn more.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the current market price of VULT?
It's currently valued at ₹9.00883302079390990000, reflecting a price movement of 0.46% over the last 24 hours. Price updates reflect live aggregated market data.
How much liquidity does Vultisig have across exchanges?
With a liquidity score of --/100, VULT shows stable market depth across high-volume trading venues.
What is the daily volume for VULT?
Over the last 24 hours, traders exchanged ₹-- worth of VULT. High trading volume contributes to tighter spreads and smoother transactions.
What is today's price range for Vultisig?
It has traded between ₹8.90978843567977922000 and ₹9.07516233459992482000, capturing the day's volatility window.
What determines accessibility and popularity of VULT on global markets?
Factors include exchange listings, trading pair availability, liquidity depth, and how well-integrated VULT is within the -- ecosystem.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|12-30 13:36:31
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
|12-30 07:29:57
|Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|12-29 23:19:48
|Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
|12-29 10:20:45
|Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
|12-29 06:52:03
|Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
|12-29 05:49:53
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Today's top crypto pumps
Mind Predict
MKIT
+6,945.20%
SQUADBOOM
SBM
+147.46%
lighter
LIT
+151.00%
REWARDS ON PROJECT
RWD
+139.87%
Agusto
AGUSTO
+54.07%
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.