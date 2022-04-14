ExchangeDEX+
The live Warplet price today is 0 USD.WARPLET market cap is 58,478 USD. Track real-time WARPLET to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live Warplet price today is 0 USD.WARPLET market cap is 58,478 USD. Track real-time WARPLET to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

1 WARPLET to USD Live Price:

--
----
0.00%1D
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Warplet (WARPLET) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:38:02 (UTC+8)

Warplet Price Today

The live Warplet (WARPLET) price today is --, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current WARPLET to USD conversion rate is -- per WARPLET.

Warplet currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 58,478, with a circulating supply of 100.00B WARPLET. During the last 24 hours, WARPLET traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WARPLET moved -- in the last hour and -0.37% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Warplet (WARPLET) Market Information

$ 58.48K
$ 58.48K$ 58.48K

--
----

$ 58.48K
$ 58.48K$ 58.48K

100.00B
100.00B 100.00B

100,000,000,000.0
100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Warplet is $ 58.48K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WARPLET is 100.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 58.48K.

Warplet Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

-0.37%

-0.37%

Warplet (WARPLET) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Warplet to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Warplet to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Warplet to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Warplet to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ 0+3.94%
60 Days$ 0-25.03%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Warplet

Warplet (WARPLET) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of WARPLET in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Warplet (WARPLET) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of Warplet could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Warplet will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for WARPLET price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking Warplet Price Prediction.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Warplet (WARPLET) Resource

Official Website

About Warplet

Which blockchain network does Warplet run on?

Warplet operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of WARPLET?

The token is priced at ₹, marking a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Warplet belong to?

Warplet falls under the Meme,Base Ecosystem,Base Meme,Farcaster Ecosystem,Clanker Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare WARPLET with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Warplet?

Its market capitalization is ₹5255834.16361536652000, placing the asset at rank #7951. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of WARPLET is currently circulating?

There are 100000000000.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Warplet today?

Over the past day, WARPLET generated ₹-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Warplet fluctuated between ₹ and ₹, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Warplet

How much will 1 Warplet be worth in 2030?
If Warplet were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential Warplet prices and expected ROI.
Warplet (WARPLET) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

