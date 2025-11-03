Wrapped 0G (W0G) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.94681, 24H High $ 1.58, All Time High $ 3.31, Lowest Price $ 0.94681, Price Change (1H) -1.74%, Price Change (1D) +45.24%, Price Change (7D) -12.57%

Wrapped 0G (W0G) real-time price is $1.46. Over the past 24 hours, W0G traded between a low of $ 0.94681 and a high of $ 1.58, showing active market volatility. W0G's all-time high price is $ 3.31, while its all-time low price is $ 0.94681.

In terms of short-term performance, W0G has changed by -1.74% over the past hour, +45.24% over 24 hours, and -12.57% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped 0G (W0G) Market Information

Market Cap $ 17.84M, Volume (24H) --, Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 17.84M, Circulation Supply 12.14M, Total Supply 12,139,349.0

The current Market Cap of Wrapped 0G is $ 17.84M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of W0G is 12.14M, with a total supply of 12139349.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 17.84M.