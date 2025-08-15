Wrapped Aave Base USDC Price (WABASUSDC)
Wrapped Aave Base USDC (WABASUSDC) is currently trading at 1.1 USD with a market cap of $ 7.20M USD. WABASUSDC to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Wrapped Aave Base USDC to USD was $ +0.00144158.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wrapped Aave Base USDC to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wrapped Aave Base USDC to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wrapped Aave Base USDC to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00144158
|+0.13%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Wrapped Aave Base USDC: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.13%
+0.13%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Understanding the tokenomics of Wrapped Aave Base USDC (WABASUSDC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WABASUSDC token's extensive tokenomics now!
|1 WABASUSDC to VND
₫28,946.5
|1 WABASUSDC to AUD
A$1.683
|1 WABASUSDC to GBP
￡0.803
|1 WABASUSDC to EUR
€0.935
|1 WABASUSDC to USD
$1.1
|1 WABASUSDC to MYR
RM4.631
|1 WABASUSDC to TRY
₺44.935
|1 WABASUSDC to JPY
¥161.7
|1 WABASUSDC to ARS
ARS$1,428.57
|1 WABASUSDC to RUB
₽87.725
|1 WABASUSDC to INR
₹96.448
|1 WABASUSDC to IDR
Rp17,741.933
|1 WABASUSDC to KRW
₩1,527.768
|1 WABASUSDC to PHP
₱62.832
|1 WABASUSDC to EGP
￡E.53.152
|1 WABASUSDC to BRL
R$5.951
|1 WABASUSDC to CAD
C$1.518
|1 WABASUSDC to BDT
৳133.705
|1 WABASUSDC to NGN
₦1,687.114
|1 WABASUSDC to UAH
₴45.65
|1 WABASUSDC to VES
Bs147.4
|1 WABASUSDC to CLP
$1,061.5
|1 WABASUSDC to PKR
Rs311.52
|1 WABASUSDC to KZT
₸592.35
|1 WABASUSDC to THB
฿35.673
|1 WABASUSDC to TWD
NT$33.044
|1 WABASUSDC to AED
د.إ4.037
|1 WABASUSDC to CHF
Fr0.88
|1 WABASUSDC to HKD
HK$8.624
|1 WABASUSDC to AMD
֏421.608
|1 WABASUSDC to MAD
.د.م9.9
|1 WABASUSDC to MXN
$20.669
|1 WABASUSDC to PLN
zł4.015
|1 WABASUSDC to RON
лв4.774
|1 WABASUSDC to SEK
kr10.527
|1 WABASUSDC to BGN
лв1.837
|1 WABASUSDC to HUF
Ft373.252
|1 WABASUSDC to CZK
Kč23.111
|1 WABASUSDC to KWD
د.ك0.3355
|1 WABASUSDC to ILS
₪3.718