The live Wrapped MON price today is 0.02245609 USD.WMON market cap is 15,096,722 USD. Track real-time WMON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

Wrapped MON Price (WMON)

1 WMON to USD Live Price:

$0.02245486
$0.02245486
-8.40%1D
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Wrapped MON (WMON) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:33:23 (UTC+8)

Wrapped MON Price Today

The live Wrapped MON (WMON) price today is $ 0.02245609, with a 8.41% change over the past 24 hours. The current WMON to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02245609 per WMON.

Wrapped MON currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 15,096,722, with a circulating supply of 672.31M WMON. During the last 24 hours, WMON traded between $ 0.02222837 (low) and $ 0.02456614 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04863352, while the all-time low was $ 0.01668737.

In short-term performance, WMON moved -1.46% in the last hour and -18.94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Wrapped MON (WMON) Market Information

$ 15.10M
$ 15.10M

--
----

$ 15.22M
$ 15.22M

672.31M
672.31M

677,878,536.8144609
677,878,536.8144609

The current Market Cap of Wrapped MON is $ 15.10M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WMON is 672.31M, with a total supply of 677878536.8144609. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.22M.

Wrapped MON Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.02222837
$ 0.02222837
24H Low
$ 0.02456614
$ 0.02456614
24H High

$ 0.02222837
$ 0.02222837

$ 0.02456614
$ 0.02456614

$ 0.04863352
$ 0.04863352

$ 0.01668737
$ 0.01668737

-1.46%

-8.40%

-18.94%

-18.94%

Wrapped MON (WMON) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Wrapped MON to USD was $ -0.00206072401782218.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wrapped MON to USD was $ +0.0025930788.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wrapped MON to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wrapped MON to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00206072401782218-8.40%
30 Days$ +0.0025930788+11.55%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Wrapped MON

Wrapped MON (WMON) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of WMON in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Wrapped MON (WMON) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Wrapped MON could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Wrapped MON will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for WMON price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Wrapped MON Price Prediction.

Wrapped MON (WMON) Resource

About Wrapped MON

What is the live trading price of Wrapped MON today?

The current trading price of Wrapped MON stands at ₹2.0277466293695478538000, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for WMON?

WMON recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₹--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for Wrapped MON?

In the last 24 hours, Wrapped MON has seen a price movement of -8.40%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has Wrapped MON traded in today?

Within the past day, Wrapped MON fluctuated between ₹2.0071839017335242434000 and ₹2.2182805457949457948000, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Wrapped MON

Wrapped MON (WMON) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

Explore More about Wrapped MON

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.000

$0.00

$0.05340

$0.00000000001870

$0.00000000880

$15.76

$0.0000004306

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.