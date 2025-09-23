Wrapped Nibiru (WNIBI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00965263 24H High $ 0.01065319 All Time High $ 0.01065319 Lowest Price $ 0.00965263 Price Change (1H) +0.60% Price Change (1D) +7.68% Price Change (7D) --

Wrapped Nibiru (WNIBI) real-time price is $0.01050037. Over the past 24 hours, WNIBI traded between a low of $ 0.00965263 and a high of $ 0.01065319, showing active market volatility. WNIBI's all-time high price is $ 0.01065319, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00965263.

In terms of short-term performance, WNIBI has changed by +0.60% over the past hour, +7.68% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped Nibiru (WNIBI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 114.93K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 114.93K Circulation Supply 10.95M Total Supply 10,945,424.77

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Nibiru is $ 114.93K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WNIBI is 10.95M, with a total supply of 10945424.77. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 114.93K.