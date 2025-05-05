ynBNB MAX Price (YNBNBX)
The live price of ynBNB MAX (YNBNBX) today is 597.06 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.57M USD. YNBNBX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ynBNB MAX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- ynBNB MAX price change within the day is -1.87%
- It has a circulating supply of 4.30K USD
During today, the price change of ynBNB MAX to USD was $ -11.4172339032783.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ynBNB MAX to USD was $ -6.8507858520.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ynBNB MAX to USD was $ +3.5433719820.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ynBNB MAX to USD was $ -2.4604242132065.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -11.4172339032783
|-1.87%
|30 Days
|$ -6.8507858520
|-1.14%
|60 Days
|$ +3.5433719820
|+0.59%
|90 Days
|$ -2.4604242132065
|-0.41%
Discover the latest price analysis of ynBNB MAX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.08%
-1.87%
-2.78%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ynBNBx is a MAX LRT defining a new LRT class designed to optimize yield from BNB staking, restaking, and DeFi strategies, leveraging BNB Chain's unique infrastructure and multi-chain capabilities. MAX LRTs dynamically rebalance assets across multiple tokenized strategies and chains. ynBNBx generates yield from BNB staking, DeFi opportunities within the BNB Chain ecosystem, and cross-chain restaking strategies. Its modular framework enables the addition or removal of strategies, ensuring ynBNBx adapts to evolving market conditions while maintaining a focus on security and safety.
|1 YNBNBX to VND
₫15,711,633.9
|1 YNBNBX to AUD
A$925.443
|1 YNBNBX to GBP
￡447.795
|1 YNBNBX to EUR
€525.4128
|1 YNBNBX to USD
$597.06
|1 YNBNBX to MYR
RM2,549.4462
|1 YNBNBX to TRY
₺22,980.8394
|1 YNBNBX to JPY
¥86,424.435
|1 YNBNBX to RUB
₽49,514.1858
|1 YNBNBX to INR
₹50,463.5112
|1 YNBNBX to IDR
Rp9,787,867.2864
|1 YNBNBX to KRW
₩836,218.3536
|1 YNBNBX to PHP
₱33,136.83
|1 YNBNBX to EGP
￡E.30,318.7068
|1 YNBNBX to BRL
R$3,373.389
|1 YNBNBX to CAD
C$817.9722
|1 YNBNBX to BDT
৳72,781.614
|1 YNBNBX to NGN
₦959,899.3326
|1 YNBNBX to UAH
₴24,837.696
|1 YNBNBX to VES
Bs52,541.28
|1 YNBNBX to PKR
Rs168,323.1552
|1 YNBNBX to KZT
₸309,193.4916
|1 YNBNBX to THB
฿19,762.686
|1 YNBNBX to TWD
NT$18,335.7126
|1 YNBNBX to AED
د.إ2,191.2102
|1 YNBNBX to CHF
Fr489.5892
|1 YNBNBX to HKD
HK$4,627.215
|1 YNBNBX to MAD
.د.م5,528.7756
|1 YNBNBX to MXN
$11,690.4348