zOS Price Today

The live zOS (ZOS) price today is $ 0, with a 3.82% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZOS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ZOS.

zOS currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 6,196.12, with a circulating supply of 999.85M ZOS. During the last 24 hours, ZOS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ZOS moved +0.22% in the last hour and -8.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

zOS (ZOS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 6.20K$ 6.20K $ 6.20K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.20K$ 6.20K $ 6.20K Circulation Supply 999.85M 999.85M 999.85M Total Supply 999,851,135.25883 999,851,135.25883 999,851,135.25883

