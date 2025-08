Informations sur Coin98 (C98)

Coin98 is a cross-chain liquidity protocol with a full suite of products including Coin98 Wallet, Coin98 Exchange and Coin98 Bridge. The Coin98 wallet is a non-custodial, multi-chain crypto wallet and gateway, built as an infrastructure to the multi-chain future.

Site officiel : https://www.coin98.com/ Livre blanc : https://docs.coin98.com/ Explorateur de blocs : https://solscan.io/token/C98A4nkJXhpVZNAZdHUA95RpTF3T4whtQubL3YobiUX9