Informations sur Ethereum Classic (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a cryptocurrency and public blockchain. ETC specializes in interoperability with Defi and other blockchains, secure apps, smart contracts, and peer-to-peer transactions; ETC was launched in 2016 through a grassroots community-led effort to become a truly resilient and decentralized network.

Site officiel : https://ethereumclassic.org/ Livre blanc : https://ethereumclassic.org/knowledge/foundation Explorateur de blocs : https://etc.blockscout.com