Informations sur Nexum (NEXM)

Nexum is a blockchain-enabled financial services business, a multi-chain "Layer 3", driving innovation in the bank disintermediation and financial transmission processes. Nexum will utilize the shipping industry as the first use case for their products providing reliable and efficient financing to traders serving in the maritime trade.

Site officiel : https://nexum.ai Livre blanc : https://nexum.ai/document/nxm_white_paper.pdf Explorateur de blocs : https://etherscan.io/token/0xe831F96A7a1DcE1aa2EB760b1e296c6A74CaA9d5