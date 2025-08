Informations sur Rain Coin (RAINCOIN)

RAIN Coin is an automated meme coin where 1% of all transactions (buys, sells, & transfers) are redistributed back to all other holders! Plus, every day at midnight UTC there is a large THUNDERSTORM that gives all wallets bonus coins, even those in cold storage! With no team, no treasury, and no expenses, RAIN has no built-in selling pressure! (Note: buy/sell tax only available on DEX, MEXC only supports transfer tax)

Site officiel : https://raincoin.xyz Livre blanc : https://raincoin.xyz/whitepaper Explorateur de blocs : https://polygonscan.com/token/0x8e677ca17065ed74675bc27bcabadb7eef10a292