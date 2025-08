Informations sur Hyperion (RION)

Hyperion is a high-performance platform powered by Aptos’ parallel execution engine. By combining swap aggregation, market-making (CLMM and the upcoming DLMM), and vault strategies into one seamless on-chain experience, Hyperion is building the unified liquidity and trading layer of Aptos.

Site officiel : https://hyperion.xyz/ Livre blanc : https://docs.hyperion.xyz/ Explorateur de blocs : https://bscscan.com/token/0xc0c240c870606a5cb3150795e2d0dfff9f1f7456