Informations sur Script Network (SCPT)

With television progressively turning into a cord-cutting, digital experience, Script.TV is focused on delivering a unique, industry-defining experience, using blockchain technology. Although there are multiple options to consume content globally, Script.TV is the first to bring live television to the blockchain, with on-chain rewards through NFTs, gifts, and tokens by watching content every hour.

Site officiel : https://token.script.tv Livre blanc : https://documentation.script.tv Explorateur de blocs : https://bscscan.com/token/0x0669538FcdeF9A73CD37938eBa8c79E652BB93AA