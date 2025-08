Informations sur XPR Network (XPR)

XPR Network Blockchain is a layer one public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer and enterprise, built on delegated proof-of-stake forked from EOSIO. It is a highly resource-efficient chain that allows for scaling into thousands of transactions per second while providing extremely low latency.

Site officiel : https://xprnetwork.org/ Livre blanc : http://xprnetwork.org/whitepaper Explorateur de blocs : https://explorer.xprnetwork.org/