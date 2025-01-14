Polkarare Fiyatı (PRARE)
Bugün için canlı Polkarare (PRARE) fiyatı, 0.00128363 USD. Mevcut piyasa değeriyse, $ 65.61K USD. PRARE / USD fiyatı, canlı olarak güncellenmektedir.
Polkarare Anahtar Piyasa Performansı:
- 24 saatlik işlem hacmi $ 777.55 USD
- Gün içindeki Polkarare fiyat değişimi -6.17%
- Dolaşımdaki arz: 51.05M USD.
MEXC'deki PRARE / USD fiyatının gerçek zamanlı güncellemelerini alın. Hızlı değişen kripto para piyasasında akıllı alım satım kararları vermek için gerekli olan en yeni veriler ve piyasa analizleri ile güncel kalın. MEXC, PRARE fiyatına ilişkin doğru bilgiler için başvuracağınız ilk platformdur.
Gün içerisinde, Polkarare / USD fiyat değişimi, $ 0.
Son 30 gün içerisinde, Polkarare / USD fiyat değişimi, $ -0.0004129415.
Son 60 gün içerisinde, Polkarare / USD fiyat değişimi, $ -0.0005319168.
Son 90 gün içerisinde, Polkarare / USD fiyat değişimi, $ -0.001167771456392477.
|Dönem
|Değişim (USD)
|Değişim (%)
|Bugün
|$ 0
|-6.17%
|30 Gün
|$ -0.0004129415
|-32.16%
|60 Gün
|$ -0.0005319168
|-41.43%
|90 Gün
|$ -0.001167771456392477
|-47.63%
En güncel Polkarare fiyat analizi bilgilerini keşfedin: 24 sa Düşük ve Yüksek, Tüm Zamanların En Yükseği ve günlük değişimler:
+0.02%
-6.17%
-5.30%
Piyasa istatistiklerini inceleyin: Piyasa değeri, 24 saatlik hacim ve arz:
What is PolkaRare? PolkaRare is a web3 economy to create, trade, and discover NFTs. Powered by Polkadot, Polygon, Ethereum, and Binance Smart Chain, PolkaRare offers artists a seamless onboarding experience without the need to use Metamask or make contract transactions on their own. PolkaRare provides a range of tools to users to unlock the maximum potential of NFTs. $PRARE is the native token of PolkaRare used for governance, staking rewards, medium of exchange, NFT farming, etc. Who is the Founder of PolkaRare? PolkaRare is founded by Pramod Mahadik, a professional software developer. Pramod has over eight years of experience in building projects and has previously served at Rediff and Halalbox. Pramod has over four years of experience in the Blockchain space. He is a successful influencer and venture capitalist who has been advising multiple portfolio projects for development and team building. What is The USP of PolkaRare? PolkaRare offers NFT creation, NFT trading, multi-token support, community rewards, support licensed content drops, price discoverability, and charges low network fees. Currently, most of the NFT platforms are based on Ethereum. However, the high traffic of the Ethereum network creates various issues in creating and trading NFTs. PolkaRare aims to become a multi-chain NFT platform, where creators and users can optimize the blockchains and seamlessly transfer them across different networks. PolkaRare NFT creation will start on Ethereum and Polygon chains. In the next phase, the NFT will be added to the BSC and will be extended to other blockchain networks gradually. How many $PRARE are there in Circulation? PRARE is PolkaRare's utility and governance token. Total Supply : 100,000,000 PRARE Hardcap: $2,200,000 Total Tokens be Sold: 36,375,000 Percentage be Sold (Seed + Private + IDO): 36.375% Token utilities: Governance: $PRARE holders will be able to propose and vote on key proposals; a portion of platform transaction fees will be used for the governance rewards. Medium of exchange: PRARE is used as a primary mode of payment on PolkaRare Staking Rewards: Stakers will be rewarded with platform fees. Stake PRARE to earn PRARE. NFT Farming: Stake PRARE to farm rare NFTs Exclusive NFT drops: PRARE holders will get exclusive drops from the collectibles product. Token Distribution and Lock-Up Process: Seed Round: 12.50% Private Round 1: 12.50% Private Round 2: 9.375% (Initial Dex Offering)IDO: 2.00% Ecosystem Fund: 9.625% Marketing/Grants/Partnerships: 10.00% Advisors: 3.00% Team: 12.00% Company Reserve: 10.00% Operations: 4.00% Marketplace Mining & Staking: 12.00% Exchanges & Liquidity: 3.00% What are the Features of PolkaRare’s Products? PolkaRare’s products are designed to attract the average user to its platform. Its main features are Multichain NFT marketplace NFT Wallet Collections NFT Collateralized Loans Royalties Unlockable content: NFT price discoverability protocol Social features Multi content support
MEXC, dünya çapında 10 milyondan fazla kullanıcının güvendiği lider bir kripto para borsasıdır. En geniş token çeşitliliğine, en hızlı token listelemelerine ve piyasadaki en düşük işlem ücretlerine sahip kripto borsası olarak öne çıkmaktadır. En üst düzey likiditeyi ve piyasadaki en rekabetçi işlem ücretlerini deneyimlemek için hemen MEXC'ye katılın!
Kripto para fiyatları, yüksek piyasa risklerine ve fiyat değişikliğine maruz kalabilmektedir. Bildiğiniz ve risklerini anladığınız proje ve ürünlere yatırım yapmalısınız. Yatırım deneyiminizi, mali durumunuzu, yatırım hedeflerinizi ve risk toleransınızı dikkatlice değerlendirmeli ve yatırım yapmadan önce bağımsız bir mali danışmanla görüşmelisiniz. Bu belge, yatırım tavsiyesi niteliği taşımamaktadır. Geçmiş performansınız, gelecekteki performansınızın güvenilir bir göstergesi değildir. Yatırımlarınızın değeri yükselebileceği gibi düşebilir ve yatırdığınız tutarı geri alamayabilirsiniz. Yatırım kararlarınızdan yalnızca siz sorumlusunuz. MEXC, uğrayabileceğiniz herhangi bir zarardan sorumlu değildir. Daha fazla bilgi için lütfen Kullanım Koşulları ve Risk Uyarısına göz atın. Yukarıda bahsi geçen ve burada sunulan kripto paraya ilişkin verilerin (örn: mevcut canlı fiyat) üçüncü taraf kaynaklardan sağlandığını lütfen göz önünde bulundurun. Bu veriler size "olduğu şekilde" ve yalnızca bilgilendirme amacıyla herhangi beyan ve garanti olmaksızın sunulmaktadır. Ayrıca, üçüncü taraf sitelerin bağlantıları MEXC'nin kontrolünde değildir. MEXC, bu tür üçüncü taraf sitelerin ve içeriklerin güvenilirliğinden ve doğruluğundan sorumlu değildir.
|1 PRARE / AUD
A$0.0020666443
|1 PRARE / GBP
￡0.0010525766
|1 PRARE / EUR
€0.0012451211
|1 PRARE / USD
$0.00128363
|1 PRARE / MYR
RM0.005776335
|1 PRARE / TRY
₺0.0455560287
|1 PRARE / JPY
¥0.202428451
|1 PRARE / RUB
₽0.1325347975
|1 PRARE / INR
₹0.1110853402
|1 PRARE / IDR
Rp21.0431113872
|1 PRARE / PHP
₱0.0754132625
|1 PRARE / EGP
￡E.0.0647462972
|1 PRARE / BRL
R$0.0077787978
|1 PRARE / CAD
C$0.0018355909
|1 PRARE / BDT
৳0.1561279169
|1 PRARE / NGN
₦1.9932078277
|1 PRARE / UAH
₴0.0543103853
|1 PRARE / VES
Bs0.06803239
|1 PRARE / PKR
Rs0.3580557522
|1 PRARE / KZT
₸0.6813251314
|1 PRARE / THB
฿0.0445933062
|1 PRARE / TWD
NT$0.04235979
|1 PRARE / CHF
Fr0.0011681033
|1 PRARE / HKD
HK$0.0099866414
|1 PRARE / MAD
.د.م0.0129261541