Tron Founder Justin Sun Becomes Latest To Board Bezos’ Blue Origin Rocket

Tron Founder Justin Sun will join Jeff Bezos’ space tourism organization, Blue Origin, on its next mission, the company announced in a July 21 press release.

Tron Founder Prepares For Takeoff

According to the Monday press release, Sun will join real estate investor Arvi Bahal, Turkish businessman Gökhan Erdem, Puerto Rican meteorologist Deborah Martorell, teacher Lionel Pitchford, and Alpha Funds founder J.D. Russell aboard the space technology company’s NS-34 mission.

Sun bid $28 million for the first seat on the New Shepard rocket back in 2021, with proceeds going to Blue Origin’s STEAM non-profit, Club For The Future.

“Proud to join Blue Origin’s NS-34 mission and continue encouraging youth to pursue their dreams in science and space,” Sun said in a July 21 statement.

News of Blue Origin’s latest mission comes just three months after the project faced public backlash for launching pop singer Katy Perry, reporter Gayle King, and Bezos’s now-wife, Lauren Sanchez, into space.

Despite the announcement, a date for the mission—which will likely see the blockchain executive launched into space—is still to be decided.

Justin Sun Cozies Up To Trump-affiliated Crypto

Sun has become somewhat of a household name in the past year as he has become increasingly affiliated with the U.S. political scene.

In January, the crypto tycoon increased his original $30 million investment in the Trump-affiliated World Liberty Financial’s WLFI token to $75 million.

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which had previously charged Sun and three of his companies for violating federal securities law back in 2023, dropped the case the following month.

Earlier this month, Sun pledged $100 million to U.S. President Donald Trump-affiliated memecoin, $TRUMP.

“We are committed to buying $100M of $TRUMP,” Sun said in a July 9 X post. “Together, $TRUMP and #TRON are the future of Crypto.”

“$TRUMP on #TRON is the currency of #MAGA,” he added.