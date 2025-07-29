Hong Kong Monetary Authority Releases Stablecoin Licensing Framework – CBDCs Coming Soon?

CryptoNews
2025/07/29 21:58
READY
READY$0.002894-14.63%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019012+0.85%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05419-1.36%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$38.29-5.01%
WELL3
WELL$0.000152-0.32%

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) announced Tuesday that it has officially launched its long-anticipated licensing regime for stablecoin issuers, with new guidelines set to come into effect on August 1.

The latest update shows Hong Kong’s intention to regulate the growing stablecoin sector, offering clarity for market participants while reinforcing investor protection and financial integrity.

New Guidelines Define Regulatory Path

The HKMA published two sets of documents: the “Guidelines on the Supervision of Licensed Stablecoin Issuers” and the “Guidelines on Combating Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing.”

These were accompanied by summary notes detailing licensing application procedures and transitional provisions for existing issuers. Institutions interested in applying must contact the HKMA by August 31 to receive early-stage feedback, with a submission deadline of September 30 for those ready to proceed.

Compliance Requirements and Market Conduct

Stablecoin issuers operating in or marketing to Hong Kong must now comply with the new Stablecoin Ordinance. The HKMA has warned that misleading claims regarding licensing status could result in criminal penalties.

The Authority has not granted any licenses as of July 29, and the public is advised to verify any issuer’s credentials through the HKMA website before transacting.

Transitional Period and Industry Readiness

The transitional framework allows existing stablecoin issuers time to align with the new rules. Issuers already active in the market are expected to gradually bring their operations into compliance.

The HKMA has positioned the licensing process as ongoing, encouraging applicants to demonstrate full preparedness before submitting materials for review.

The HKMA is also actively shaping a regulatory framework for stablecoin issuers with a focus on risk mitigation, consumer protection, and financial system integrity.

By introducing a clear licensing regime, the HKMA said it intends to make sure that only well-governed, transparent, and properly capitalized players can operate in the space.

Beyond protection, the framework also reflects Hong Kong’s ambition to lead in regulated digital finance. With robust guardrails in place, the city can attract quality innovation, support institutional engagement, and strengthen its reputation as a global financial hub.

Hong Kong Declares Unlicensed Stablecoin Promotions a Crime

Last week, Hong Kong said it will soon make it illegal to market unlicensed stablecoins to the public, as the city tightens controls ahead of the rollout of a long-anticipated regulatory framework.

The move comes as authorities seek to cool market euphoria and protect retail investors from hype and fraud in the digital asset space. Eddie Yue, chief executive of the HKMA, issued a warning on Wednesday, just days before the city’s Stablecoins Ordinance comes into effect on August 1.

Is a CBDC the Next Step?

Ultimately, this licensing initiative lays the groundwork for broader digital currency adoption, including potential central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). The HKMA’s strategy is clear: responsible innovation, backed by strong oversight, is key to unlocking the benefits of digital money while minimizing its risks.

While the current focus is on private stablecoins, this regulatory rollout could be a precursor to broader digital currency ambitions. Hong Kong has been actively exploring central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), both at the wholesale and retail levels.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Plugman launches new NFT series and sells it through the Element platform, totaling 5,000 pieces

Plugman launches new NFT series and sells it through the Element platform, totaling 5,000 pieces

PANews reported on August 2nd that Plugman, an experimental art project creating native IP on ZetaChain, has officially launched a new NFT series today, totaling 5,000 NFTs, which will be
Story
IP$5.85-1.76%
NFT
NFT$0.000000474-0.83%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 10:00
Annualized 15%+ and drawdown less than 2%, how does Neutral use institutional risk control to "steadily" reap JLP dividends?

Annualized 15%+ and drawdown less than 2%, how does Neutral use institutional risk control to "steadily" reap JLP dividends?

By Alex Liu, Foresight News From JLP to Neutral To make money, the first step is often to find high-quality assets. It's no exaggeration to say that JLP is one
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.01103-1.51%
JLaunchpad
JLP$0.00043+2.38%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 10:35
The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$47.6846 million. The current historical total

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$47.6846 million. The current historical total

PANews 8月2日消息，根据 SoSoValue 数据，昨日（美东时间 8 月 1 日）以太坊现货 ETF 总净流出 1.52 亿美元。 昨日单日净流出最多的以太坊现货 ETF 为灰度（Grayscale）以太坊迷你信托 ETF ETH，单日净流出为 4768.46 万美元，目前 ETH 历史总净流入达 11.50 亿美元。 其次为 Bitwise ETF ETHW，单日净流出为 4029.87 万美元，目前 ETHW
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000000062--%
Ethereum
ETH$3,506.53-4.56%
LayerNet
NET$0.000118+20.85%
ETHW
ETHW$1.519-2.50%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005179-5.71%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 11:56

Trending News

More

Plugman launches new NFT series and sells it through the Element platform, totaling 5,000 pieces

Annualized 15%+ and drawdown less than 2%, how does Neutral use institutional risk control to "steadily" reap JLP dividends?

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$47.6846 million. The current historical total

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net outflow of US$331 million. Currently, the total historical net inflow of FBTC ha

Differentiating between DeFi developers and centralized intermediaries; clearly defining which intermediaries need to register with the government; criteria for determining whether a protocol is decen