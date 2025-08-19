Digital Assets Association – Bridging TradFi and RWAs

Danny Chong is co-chair of the Digital Assets Association (DAA) Singapore, a Singapore-based non-profit association dedicated to guiding individuals and organisations through the landscape of digital assets. Danny is also Co-Founder and CEO of Tranchess, a leading structured liquid staking protocol.

Why you should listen

Danny discusses the importance of regulatory clarity in driving digital asset growth across Asia and how to attract institutional investments from Asia’s financial giants while protecting retail users.

Bridging TradFi and digital assets for institutional adoption in Asia is underway. Drawing on his APAC expertise, Danny explains how integrating TradFi’s risk management with blockchain’s transparency enables institutions to adopt tokenised assets, positioning Asia as a pioneer in blending traditional finance with digital innovation.

He’s an advocate for RWA tokenisation’s two-way flow: Aside from moving assets like bonds and equities on-chain, RWA tokenisation also brings DeFi innovations like liquid staking into TradFi.

Supporting links

Stabull Finance

Digital Assets Assocation

Tranchess

Andy on Twitter

Brave New Coin on Twitter

Brave New Coin

