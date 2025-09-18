A 3821% surge in 20 years: Why are Pokémon cards valuable investments?

By: PANews
2025/09/18 18:00
By David Unyime Nkanta

Compiled by: TechFlow

 The Pokémon trading card game is extremely popular around the world, especially in Japan. These cards are very valuable, especially the rare ones. (Image source: Twitter / FADA Pack Magic @FadaPackMagic)

Pokémon trading cards have gone from amusement park items to one of the world's hottest alternative investments.

According to data from analytics firm Card Ladder, the Pokémon card market has grown 3,821% in value since 2004, far outpacing the S&P 500's 483% increase and Meta Platforms' 1,844% growth.

From hobby to high-yield asset

Pokémon trading cards, launched by Nintendo in 1996, have become a popular investment, traded across platforms including eBay, TCGplayer, and international expos. The market has seen explosive growth during the pandemic, as stimulus policies and lockdowns have driven collectors toward alternative assets.

For some, the investment has yielded life-changing returns. Lucas Shaw, a 27-year-old account manager in Ohio, said the profits from selling the cards helped him pay for his wedding rings and celebrations.

Similarly, Justin Wilson, a 32-year-old advertising manager in Oklahoma City, estimates the total value of his collection of 500 cards and 100 sealed items at about $100,000. He considers Pokémon cards part of his investment portfolio, alongside his Roth IRA and securities accounts.

The appeal of Pokémon cards lies not only in financial gain but also in their emotional resonance. "You have to collect them all," Wilson said, referencing the series's classic slogan. For many, the cards represent both childhood nostalgia and speculative opportunity.

Where does the value of rare Pokémon cards come from?

 A classic Poké Ball toy with matching Pokémon trading cards. Zapdos, Ninetales, and a trainer card are clearly visible.

 Image credit: Thimo Pedersen/Unsplash

Unlike stocks, Pokémon cards don't generate dividends; their value depends on their rarity, condition, and cultural significance. Cards graded as perfect PSA 10 by the Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) often fetch exorbitant prices.

The most dramatic example occurred in 2022, when influencer Logan Paul purchased a near-perfect "Pikachu Illustrator" card for $5.3 million, setting a Guinness World Record for the most expensive Pokémon card ever sold privately. This event further ignited market interest and highlighted the speculative potential of high-level cards.

Risks of the Pokémon Card Market

Financial advisors warn against considering collectibles as the core of a portfolio. Card prices are extremely volatile, influenced by hype, media coverage, and collector sentiment. Counterfeit cards also remain a potential threat, with scams frequently occurring.

 Image source: Flickr/c0rnnibblets

Still, the resilience of the Pokémon brand provides some stability to the market. Pokémon spans video games, movies, and merchandise, and unlike sports trading cards, the characters are immune to scandals, making them a safer investment for some collectors.

The Future of Collectibles Investing

The rapid rise of Pokémon cards reflects a broader shift in people's perception of value. As digital assets like Bitcoin face regulatory scrutiny and tech stocks undergo a market correction, tangible collectibles offer a nostalgic and potentially profitable haven.

While the sustainability of its value remains uncertain, the 3,821% growth over the past 20 years has established Pokémon trading cards as the most vivid example of how a childhood hobby can transform into a multi-million dollar investment.

