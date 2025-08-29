How To Add Forbes As A Preferred Source On Google

Follow these steps to make sure Forbes stories regularly surface as you’re online.

Want to see more Forbes reporting in your daily feed? Google has introduced a new feature called Preferred Sources, which lets you customize your top stories with publishers you trust and enjoy. Choose Forbes as a preferred source, so our articles appear more often in your personalized stream. From Forbes Lists and real-time billionaires to 30 Under 30 and beyond, adding Forbes as a preferred source ensures you never miss out on breaking news, exclusive deals, expert analysis or in-depth coverage, all created from our commitment to honest, trustworthy, and truthful reporting.

What Is Google’s Preferred Sources Feature?

Google’s preferred sources is a new feature that lets you pick which publishers appear more frequently in your Google top stories results.

Once you’ve selected your favorite publishers, their articles will appear in the top stories section of search results, as well as a separate “from your sources” carousel. This allows you to prioritize outlets you trust.

Step-By-Step Guide: Add Forbes As A Preferred Source

Go directly to Google’s source preferences page . Tap the search icon and type “Forbes.” Select Forbes from the results. Tap “Take me to Google Search” at the bottom-right corner.

Adding Forbes as a preferred source Forbes

You can also add preferred sources right from Google’s search results page by clicking the Cards Star icon next to the “Top Stories” label. From there, you can search for publishers, check the box and click ‘Reload results’ at the bottom right corner.

The ‘Star Cards’ icon, to the right of the ‘Top Stories’ label, allows you to select preferred sources on Google Forbes

Why Add Forbes As A Preferred Source

More Forbes headlines in your feed. Our reporting will appear more prominently and more often.

Our reporting will appear more prominently and more often. Breaking news delivered fast. Enable notifications to stay ahead on markets, policy and global business.

Enable notifications to stay ahead on markets, policy and global business. Curated coverage that matters. From entrepreneurship and finance to AI, leadership and culture, you can prioritize the topics most relevant to you.

From entrepreneurship and finance to AI, leadership and culture, you can prioritize the topics most relevant to you. Trusted journalism you can rely on. Forbes works hard to deliver accurate, well-sourced news on business, leadership, technology and innovation.

Other Ways To Stay Connected to Forbes

In addition to Selecting Forbes as a preferred source on Google, you can: