Pump Fun livestreams are back

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 01:58
A series of Pump Fun streams apparently showing Gazan streamers launching tokens and pleading for money have appeared this week amid a raft of sensationalist clips that feature users setting themselves on fire and a famous pornstar shilling a memecoin.

The Gaza-themed tokens are accompanied by streams of what appear to be citizens in the war-torn region holding up Pump Fun signs and asking for funds. 

As is often the case with Pump Fun, most of these tokens skyrocketed in price before plummeting, liquidating investors in the process. 

One token, called LIVE FROM GAZA, launched a stream of a Gazan man pleading for funds with a destroyed city as his backdrop. However, another apparently separate token called GAZA STREAM featured the exact same video, making it difficult to determine which tokens are legitimate.  

A screenshot from the LIVE FROM GAZA stream.

The streamer behind LIVE FROM GAZA, made just over $4,380 in creator awards, while GAZA STREAM’s creator made more than $1,360.

The token GAZA COIN was also copied — or did the copying — but it was taken down by Pump Fun’s moderation team.

There’s a big streamer push on Pump Fun

Interestingly, these trending Gaza tokens were created over the past two days and coincided with a sudden influx of sensationalist streams on Pump Fun.

One group behind the token BAGWORK started streaming last week and has already promoted its token in front of the Hollywood sign and apparently leaked Drake’s new album.

A BAGWORK community member marked the token’s creation by launching a firework while he was still holding it.

Another group, this time behind the token STUNT, started streaming two days ago and already filmed its members setting themselves on fire before jumping into a river. 

Read more: Burwick Law can now serve Pump Fun lawsuits via X

Somebody even coerced their grandmother into hosting a stream yesterday, and somebody who started streaming on a treadmill two days ago just quit their job. 

Johnny Sins, the well-known porn star, is also, out of the blue, promoting Pump Fun this week. His announcement included a — albeit lighthearted — financial warning, suggesting he might have been paid to promote the platform.

The sudden influx of streamers might be an attempt from Pump Fun to boost its live-streaming feature again to help “onboard the masses” and get people outside of crypto to buy into its memecoins. 

The platform shut down the livestream feature last year after a series of streams became progressively more violent and unhinged. Indeed, Pump Fun’s financial incentives encourage users to do increasingly sensational things in order to generate hype and increase the value of their token.

It said it would reinstate it once its “moderation infrastructure is ready to deal with the heightened levels of activity.” 

It goes without saying that, if you want to donate to the citizens of Gaza, you shouldn’t do it through a speculative memecoin site, and instead donate to an official charity. 

Source: https://protos.com/gaza-coins-fireworks-and-pornstars-pump-fun-livestreams-are-back/

