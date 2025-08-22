The EU is considering running a digital euro on public blockchains like Ethereum.

By: PANews
2025/08/22 12:14
Safe Road Club
SRC$0.002104+0.09%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.00125+5.04%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021599-3.09%
Wink
LIKE$0.011937+2.60%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.0594+3.12%

PANews reported on August 22nd that the Financial Times reported that EU officials are accelerating planning for a digital euro, citing sources familiar with the matter. A new US stablecoin bill has sparked concerns about the competitiveness of European digital currencies, prompting them to report that the US government is accelerating its efforts to develop a digital euro. Last month, the US Congress passed the Genius Act, a landmark law regulating the $288 billion stablecoin market, which is primarily dominated by the US dollar. A person involved in the discussions stated that EU officials have been "rethinking plans for a digital euro" since the bill's passage. The person familiar with the matter added that, due to privacy concerns, officials are currently considering running the digital euro on public blockchains such as Ethereum or Solana, rather than the previously anticipated private blockchain.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Powell: The size of the U.S. debt will not affect our ability to fulfill our responsibilities

Powell: The size of the U.S. debt will not affect our ability to fulfill our responsibilities

PANews reported on June 25 that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell: The size of the U.S. debt will not affect our ability to perform our duties.
U
U$0.0126-18.70%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.000844+48.59%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0723+0.69%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 23:23
Share
Bitcoin doesn’t budge on Israel-Iran war, for now: NoOnes CEO

Bitcoin doesn’t budge on Israel-Iran war, for now: NoOnes CEO

Geopolitical tensions have so far failed to significantly move the crypto market. However, this could change if tensions escalate.
Threshold
T$0.0159-1.30%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00226484-0.39%
Movement
MOVE$0.1271-1.47%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/20 04:25
Share
DOJ Won’t Pursue Coders Who Build Decentralized Platforms in Good Faith

DOJ Won’t Pursue Coders Who Build Decentralized Platforms in Good Faith

The US Justice Department said it will not prosecute developers who build decentralized crypto platforms in good faith without criminal intent.
Threshold
T$0.0159-1.30%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00007817-3.21%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001849-1.38%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 12:32
Share

Trending News

More

Powell: The size of the U.S. debt will not affect our ability to fulfill our responsibilities

Bitcoin doesn’t budge on Israel-Iran war, for now: NoOnes CEO

DOJ Won’t Pursue Coders Who Build Decentralized Platforms in Good Faith

EU Explores Ethereum or Solana for Digital Euro as US Stablecoin Law Raises Pressure: Report

Unlocking MicroStrategy’s Brilliant Bitcoin Accumulation Strategy