Apple xStock Logo

Apple xStock Price(AAPLX)

Apple xStock (AAPLX) Live Price Chart

$204.05
$204.05
+0.81%1D
USD

AAPLX Live Price Data & Information

Apple xStock (AAPLX) is currently trading at 204.05 USD with a market cap of 1.22M USD. AAPLX to USD price is updated in real-time.

Apple xStock Key Market Performance:

$ 57.94K USD
24-hour trading volume
+0.81%
Apple xStock 24-hour price change
6.00K USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the AAPLX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AAPLX price information.

AAPLX Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Apple xStock for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +1.6395+0.81%
30 Days$ -10.73-5.00%
60 Days$ +44.05+27.53%
90 Days$ +44.05+27.53%
Apple xStock Price Change Today

Today, AAPLX recorded a change of $ +1.6395 (+0.81%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Apple xStock 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -10.73 (-5.00%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Apple xStock 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, AAPLX saw a change of $ +44.05 (+27.53%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Apple xStock 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +44.05 (+27.53%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

AAPLX Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Apple xStock: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 201.08
$ 201.08

$ 204.17
$ 204.17

$ 281.72
$ 281.72

+0.11%

+0.81%

-4.81%

AAPLX Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 1.22M
$ 1.22M

$ 57.94K
$ 57.94K

6.00K
6.00K

What is Apple xStock (AAPLX)

Apple xStock (AAPLx) is a tracker certificate issued as Solana SPL and ERC-20 tokens. AAPLx tracks the price of Apple Inc. (the underlying). AAPLx is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the stock price of Apple Inc., whilst maintaining the benefits of blockchain technology.

Apple xStock is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Apple xStock investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check AAPLX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Apple xStock on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Apple xStock buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Apple xStock Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Apple xStock, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of AAPLX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Apple xStock price prediction page.

Apple xStock Price History

Tracing AAPLX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing AAPLX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Apple xStock price history page.

Apple xStock (AAPLX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Apple xStock (AAPLX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AAPLX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Apple xStock (AAPLX)

Looking for how to buy Apple xStock? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Apple xStock on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

AAPLX to Local Currencies

1 AAPLX to VND
5,369,575.75
1 AAPLX to AUD
A$314.237
1 AAPLX to GBP
153.0375
1 AAPLX to EUR
175.483
1 AAPLX to USD
$204.05
1 AAPLX to MYR
RM863.1315
1 AAPLX to TRY
8,298.7135
1 AAPLX to JPY
¥29,995.35
1 AAPLX to ARS
ARS$276,114.3385
1 AAPLX to RUB
16,236.2585
1 AAPLX to INR
17,776.836
1 AAPLX to IDR
Rp3,345,081.432
1 AAPLX to KRW
282,617.412
1 AAPLX to PHP
11,736.956
1 AAPLX to EGP
￡E.9,784.1975
1 AAPLX to BRL
R$1,128.3965
1 AAPLX to CAD
C$279.5485
1 AAPLX to BDT
24,632.916
1 AAPLX to NGN
308,697.0425
1 AAPLX to UAH
8,421.1435
1 AAPLX to VES
Bs25,098.15
1 AAPLX to CLP
$197,928.5
1 AAPLX to PKR
Rs57,172.7695
1 AAPLX to KZT
109,350.395
1 AAPLX to THB
฿6,621.4225
1 AAPLX to TWD
NT$6,092.933
1 AAPLX to AED
د.إ748.8635
1 AAPLX to CHF
Fr163.24
1 AAPLX to HKD
HK$1,599.752
1 AAPLX to MAD
.د.م1,844.612
1 AAPLX to MXN
$3,844.302
1 AAPLX to PLN
750.904
1 AAPLX to RON
лв893.739
1 AAPLX to SEK
kr1,971.123
1 AAPLX to BGN
лв342.804
1 AAPLX to HUF
Ft70,215.6455
1 AAPLX to CZK
4,331.9815
1 AAPLX to KWD
د.ك61.82715
1 AAPLX to ILS
695.8105

Apple xStock Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Apple xStock, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Apple xStock Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Apple xStock

Disclaimer

$204.05
