What is Apple xStock (AAPLX)

Apple xStock (AAPLx) is a tracker certificate issued as Solana SPL and ERC-20 tokens. AAPLx tracks the price of Apple Inc. (the underlying). AAPLx is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the stock price of Apple Inc., whilst maintaining the benefits of blockchain technology.

Apple xStock is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Apple xStock investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check AAPLX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Apple xStock on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Apple xStock buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Apple xStock Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Apple xStock, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of AAPLX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Apple xStock price prediction page.

Apple xStock Price History

Tracing AAPLX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing AAPLX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Apple xStock price history page.

Apple xStock (AAPLX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Apple xStock (AAPLX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AAPLX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Apple xStock (AAPLX)

Looking for how to buy Apple xStock? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Apple xStock on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

AAPLX to Local Currencies

1 AAPLX to VND ₫ 5,369,575.75 1 AAPLX to AUD A$ 314.237 1 AAPLX to GBP ￡ 153.0375 1 AAPLX to EUR € 175.483 1 AAPLX to USD $ 204.05 1 AAPLX to MYR RM 863.1315 1 AAPLX to TRY ₺ 8,298.7135 1 AAPLX to JPY ¥ 29,995.35 1 AAPLX to ARS ARS$ 276,114.3385 1 AAPLX to RUB ₽ 16,236.2585 1 AAPLX to INR ₹ 17,776.836 1 AAPLX to IDR Rp 3,345,081.432 1 AAPLX to KRW ₩ 282,617.412 1 AAPLX to PHP ₱ 11,736.956 1 AAPLX to EGP ￡E. 9,784.1975 1 AAPLX to BRL R$ 1,128.3965 1 AAPLX to CAD C$ 279.5485 1 AAPLX to BDT ৳ 24,632.916 1 AAPLX to NGN ₦ 308,697.0425 1 AAPLX to UAH ₴ 8,421.1435 1 AAPLX to VES Bs 25,098.15 1 AAPLX to CLP $ 197,928.5 1 AAPLX to PKR Rs 57,172.7695 1 AAPLX to KZT ₸ 109,350.395 1 AAPLX to THB ฿ 6,621.4225 1 AAPLX to TWD NT$ 6,092.933 1 AAPLX to AED د.إ 748.8635 1 AAPLX to CHF Fr 163.24 1 AAPLX to HKD HK$ 1,599.752 1 AAPLX to MAD .د.م 1,844.612 1 AAPLX to MXN $ 3,844.302 1 AAPLX to PLN zł 750.904 1 AAPLX to RON лв 893.739 1 AAPLX to SEK kr 1,971.123 1 AAPLX to BGN лв 342.804 1 AAPLX to HUF Ft 70,215.6455 1 AAPLX to CZK Kč 4,331.9815 1 AAPLX to KWD د.ك 61.82715 1 AAPLX to ILS ₪ 695.8105

Apple xStock Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Apple xStock, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Apple xStock What is the price of Apple xStock (AAPLX) today? The live price of Apple xStock (AAPLX) is 204.05 USD . What is the market cap of Apple xStock (AAPLX)? The current market cap of Apple xStock is $ 1.22M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of AAPLX by its real-time market price of 204.05 USD . What is the circulating supply of Apple xStock (AAPLX)? The current circulating supply of Apple xStock (AAPLX) is 6.00K USD . What was the highest price of Apple xStock (AAPLX)? As of 2025-08-04 , the highest price of Apple xStock (AAPLX) is 281.72 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Apple xStock (AAPLX)? The 24-hour trading volume of Apple xStock (AAPLX) is $ 57.94K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

ARI Wallet Daily Quiz Answer Today, August 4, 2025 Looking for today’s ARI Wallet Daily Quiz answer? You’re in the right place. The ARI Wallet Daily Quiz is one of the easiest ways to earn free ARI coins. Just one tap a day earns you 10 tokens. Since its launch in January 2025, ARI Wallet has gained strong traction in the Web3 testnet space, attracting both beginners and experienced users preparing for AriChain’s potential mainnet launch. Want to boost your Web3 earnings even further? ARI Wallet Quiz Answer Today – August 4, 2025 Answer verified and updated daily, so you don’t miss your reward. If you got it right,

Today’s Dropee Question of the Day and Daily Combo Answer for August 4, 2025 What’s up, combo chasers? Dropee has dropped another tricky question, and you know what that means—time to prove you’re not just lucky, but smart too. Let’s reveal today’s correct answer and keep that leaderboard fire burning. Today’s Dropee Question of the Day for August 4-5, 2025 Dropee Question of the Day for August 3: What is the gaming term for a series of actions to unlock rewards? The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: Combo Dropee Daily Combo Code August 4-5, 2025 As we work on updating the Dropee combo for today, feel free to click here to view