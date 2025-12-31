AlphaExchangeAI Price Today

The live AlphaExchangeAI (AEA) price today is $ 0.000025, with a 4.16% change over the past 24 hours. The current AEA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.000025 per AEA.

AlphaExchangeAI currently ranks #5523 by market capitalisation at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 AEA. During the last 24 hours, AEA traded between $ 0.000021 (low) and $ 0.000026 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0967440772918346, while the all-time low was $ 0.000019985924404653.

In short-term performance, AEA moved +4.16% in the last hour and -88.59% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 90.11.

AlphaExchangeAI (AEA) Market Information

Rank No.5523 Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) $ 90.11$ 90.11 $ 90.11 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 25.00K$ 25.00K $ 25.00K Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 0.00% Public Blockchain BSC

