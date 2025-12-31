Aki Protocol Price Today

The live Aki Protocol (AKI) price today is $ 0.001016, with a 0.19% change over the past 24 hours. The current AKI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.001016 per AKI.

Aki Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- AKI. During the last 24 hours, AKI traded between $ 0.001011 (low) and $ 0.001038 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, AKI moved -0.30% in the last hour and -3.06% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 25.83K.

Aki Protocol (AKI) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 25.83K$ 25.83K $ 25.83K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.03M$ 2.03M $ 2.03M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 2,000,000,000 2,000,000,000 2,000,000,000 Public Blockchain MATIC

The current Market Cap of Aki Protocol is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 25.83K. The circulating supply of AKI is --, with a total supply of 2000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.03M.