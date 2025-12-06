Institutions Must Stake Ether On Decentralized Infrastructure

Opinion by: Alon Muroch, founder of SSV Labs A green light for institutional staking alone will not signal a long-term future for Ethereum. As institutions enter the Web3 ecosystem, they need to recognize that ETH isn't an asset that can be fit into existing TradFi molds; it's the World Computer. Unless institutions can embrace Ethereum's philosophy of decentralization, as well as its token, their core infrastructure and inherent proposition are doomed to fail. The dot-com bubble offers a cautionary tale for Ethereum adopters. It burst partly because institutions dove headfirst into the consumer internet's lucrative market potential without sufficiently understanding the infrastructure beneath it. The gap between capital and comprehension bred dysfunction. Institutions should not repeat that mistake. As they move onchain, they should adopt a more balanced approach: accruing economic rewards while actively supporting network health and respecting the blockchain's underlying ethos. Institutions need to stake ETH staking exemplifies this balance. In August 2025, the SEC declared that "most staking activities" were not securities, emphasizing that the yield from staked ETH was accrued through administrative acts to maintain the network. SEC guidelines and other important legislation were a landmark decision that opened the floodgates for institutional capital, and now over 10% of ETH is held in ETFs or strategic reserves. As institutions pile in, however, they must remember that while staking their ETH reserves is a potentially lucrative exercise, its primary function is to support the underlying infrastructure. Through staking, validators lock up ETH as collateral. If they validate transactions correctly, they earn rewards, but if they act maliciously or fail to perform their duties, their stake is penalized. This economic incentive, spread across thousands of independent validators, is what keeps the network secure and running smoothly. To ensure regulatory compliance and shore up the future value of their…