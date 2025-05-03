Arbitrum Logo

Arbitrum (ARB) Live Price Chart

$0.3212
$0.3212$0.3212
-2.72%(1D)

ARB Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Arbitrum (ARB) today is 0.3211 USD with a current market cap of $ 1.53B USD. ARB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Arbitrum Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 5.60M USD
- Arbitrum price change within the day is -2.72%
- It has a circulating supply of 4.76B USD

Get real-time price updates of the ARB to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

ARB Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Arbitrum for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.008981-2.71%
30 Days$ +0.0051+1.61%
60 Days$ -0.062-16.19%
90 Days$ -0.1194-27.11%
Arbitrum Price Change Today

Today, ARB recorded a change of $ -0.008981 (-2.71%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Arbitrum 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0051 (+1.61%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Arbitrum 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ARB saw a change of $ -0.062 (-16.19%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Arbitrum 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.1194 (-27.11%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ARB Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Arbitrum: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.3162
$ 0.3162$ 0.3162

$ 0.3357
$ 0.3357$ 0.3357

$ 10.0003
$ 10.0003$ 10.0003

-0.47%

-2.71%

-5.45%

ARB Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 1.53B
$ 1.53B$ 1.53B

$ 5.60M
$ 5.60M$ 5.60M

4.76B
4.76B 4.76B

What is Arbitrum (ARB)

Arbitrum is one of the largest layer-2 blockchains operating on top of Ethereum. Offchain Labs, the developer behind the Arbitrum ecosystem, announced on Wednesday it would be airdropping, or releasing for free to select individuals, $ARB, a new token designed to govern the two Arbitrum blockchains.

Arbitrum Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Arbitrum, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ARB? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Arbitrum price prediction page.

Arbitrum Price History

Tracing ARB's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ARB's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Arbitrum price history page.

How to buy Arbitrum (ARB)

ARB to Local Currencies

1 ARB to VND
8,449.7465
1 ARB to AUD
A$0.497705
1 ARB to GBP
0.240825
1 ARB to EUR
0.282568
1 ARB to USD
$0.3211
1 ARB to MYR
RM1.371097
1 ARB to TRY
12.384827
1 ARB to JPY
¥46.52739
1 ARB to RUB
26.551759
1 ARB to INR
27.174693
1 ARB to IDR
Rp5,263.933584
1 ARB to KRW
449.719816
1 ARB to PHP
17.872426
1 ARB to EGP
￡E.16.295825
1 ARB to BRL
R$1.814215
1 ARB to CAD
C$0.443118
1 ARB to BDT
39.14209
1 ARB to NGN
514.582016
1 ARB to UAH
13.35776
1 ARB to VES
Bs28.2568
1 ARB to PKR
Rs90.524512
1 ARB to KZT
165.257326
1 ARB to THB
฿10.62841
1 ARB to TWD
NT$9.860981
1 ARB to AED
د.إ1.178437
1 ARB to CHF
Fr0.263302
1 ARB to HKD
HK$2.488525
1 ARB to MAD
.د.م2.973386
1 ARB to MXN
$6.287138

Arbitrum Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Arbitrum, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Arbitrum Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Arbitrum

