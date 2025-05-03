Join MEXC Today
Aurix Price(AUR)
The current price of Aurix (AUR) today is 0.7027 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AUR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Aurix Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 55.58K USD
- Aurix price change within the day is -0.48%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Track the price changes of Aurix for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00339
|-0.48%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0522
|+8.02%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0309
|+4.59%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0749
|-9.64%
Today, AUR recorded a change of $ -0.00339 (-0.48%), reflecting its latest market activity.Aurix 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0522 (+8.02%), showing the token's short-term performance.Aurix 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, AUR saw a change of $ +0.0309 (+4.59%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Aurix 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0749 (-9.64%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Aurix: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.18%
-0.48%
+1.60%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
AURIX makes a transparent cryptocurrency world that anyone can enjoy! AURIX that leverages distributed financial principles and technologies. AURIX’s mission is to create the most Transparent, Secure, and Trusted Hybrid exchange so that crypto traders can trade peacefully while AURIX does the work. AURIX has carefully designed a product that takes care of all your trading needs and provides users the most advanced trading experience in the most intuitive manner.
|1 AUR to VND
₫18,491.5505
|1 AUR to AUD
A$1.089185
|1 AUR to GBP
￡0.527025
|1 AUR to EUR
€0.618376
|1 AUR to USD
$0.7027
|1 AUR to MYR
RM3.000529
|1 AUR to TRY
₺27.103139
|1 AUR to JPY
¥101.82123
|1 AUR to RUB
₽58.141398
|1 AUR to INR
₹59.469501
|1 AUR to IDR
Rp11,519.670288
|1 AUR to KRW
₩984.173512
|1 AUR to PHP
₱39.112282
|1 AUR to EGP
￡E.35.669052
|1 AUR to BRL
R$3.970255
|1 AUR to CAD
C$0.969726
|1 AUR to BDT
৳85.65913
|1 AUR to NGN
₦1,126.118912
|1 AUR to UAH
₴29.23232
|1 AUR to VES
Bs60.4322
|1 AUR to PKR
Rs198.105184
|1 AUR to KZT
₸361.651582
|1 AUR to THB
฿23.25937
|1 AUR to TWD
NT$21.579917
|1 AUR to AED
د.إ2.578909
|1 AUR to CHF
Fr0.576214
|1 AUR to HKD
HK$5.445925
|1 AUR to MAD
.د.م6.507002
|1 AUR to MXN
$13.758866
For a more in-depth understanding of Aurix, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
