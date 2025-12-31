Baby 4 Price Today

The live Baby 4 (BABY4) price today is $ 0.000989, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current BABY4 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.000989 per BABY4.

Baby 4 currently ranks #8601 by market capitalisation at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 BABY4. During the last 24 hours, BABY4 traded between $ 0.000984 (low) and $ 0.001023 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.006197557239479873, while the all-time low was $ 0.000096488596731516.

In short-term performance, BABY4 moved 0.00% in the last hour and -7.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 35.33.

Baby 4 (BABY4) Market Information

Rank No.8601 Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) $ 35.33$ 35.33 $ 35.33 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 989.00K$ 989.00K $ 989.00K Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 0.00% Public Blockchain BSC

