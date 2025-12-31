BlockFi-AI Price Today

The live BlockFi-AI (BFI) price today is $ 0.00000419, with a 3.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current BFI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00000419 per BFI.

BlockFi-AI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- BFI. During the last 24 hours, BFI traded between $ 0.00000419 (low) and $ 0.00000434 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, BFI moved -0.48% in the last hour and -7.92% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 33.23.

BlockFi-AI (BFI) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 33.23$ 33.23 $ 33.23 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.19K$ 4.19K $ 4.19K Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

