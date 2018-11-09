Join MEXC Today
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee
BitcoinSV Price(BSV)
The current price of BitcoinSV (BSV) today is 37.85 USD with a current market cap of $ 751.69M USD. BSV to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BitcoinSV Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.03M USD
- BitcoinSV price change within the day is -4.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 19.86M USD
Get real-time price updates of the BSV to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BSV price information.
Track the price changes of BitcoinSV for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -1.5771
|-4.00%
|30 Days
|$ +6.94
|+22.45%
|60 Days
|$ +4.9
|+14.87%
|90 Days
|$ -8.2
|-17.81%
Today, BSV recorded a change of $ -1.5771 (-4.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.BitcoinSV 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +6.94 (+22.45%), showing the token's short-term performance.BitcoinSV 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, BSV saw a change of $ +4.9 (+14.87%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.BitcoinSV 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -8.2 (-17.81%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of BitcoinSV: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.32%
-4.00%
-17.15%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Bitcoin SV was created at the request of and sponsored by Antiguan-based CoinGeek Mining, with development work initiated by nChain. The project is intended to provide a clear BCH implementation choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably.
BitcoinSV is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your BitcoinSV investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check BSV staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about BitcoinSV on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your BitcoinSV buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as BitcoinSV, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BSV? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our BitcoinSV price prediction page.
Tracing BSV's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BSV's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our BitcoinSV price history page.
Looking for how to buy BitcoinSV? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase BitcoinSV on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 BSV to VND
₫996,022.75
|1 BSV to AUD
A$58.6675
|1 BSV to GBP
￡28.3875
|1 BSV to EUR
€33.308
|1 BSV to USD
$37.85
|1 BSV to MYR
RM161.6195
|1 BSV to TRY
₺1,459.8745
|1 BSV to JPY
¥5,484.465
|1 BSV to RUB
₽3,131.709
|1 BSV to INR
₹3,203.2455
|1 BSV to IDR
Rp620,491.704
|1 BSV to KRW
₩53,011.196
|1 BSV to PHP
₱2,106.731
|1 BSV to EGP
￡E.1,921.266
|1 BSV to BRL
R$213.8525
|1 BSV to CAD
C$52.233
|1 BSV to BDT
৳4,613.915
|1 BSV to NGN
₦60,656.896
|1 BSV to UAH
₴1,574.56
|1 BSV to VES
Bs3,255.1
|1 BSV to PKR
Rs10,670.672
|1 BSV to KZT
₸19,479.881
|1 BSV to THB
฿1,252.835
|1 BSV to TWD
NT$1,162.3735
|1 BSV to AED
د.إ138.9095
|1 BSV to CHF
Fr31.037
|1 BSV to HKD
HK$293.3375
|1 BSV to MAD
.د.م350.491
|1 BSV to MXN
$741.103
For a more in-depth understanding of BitcoinSV, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee