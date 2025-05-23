What is Pepe Buldak (BUL)

Pepe Buldak is a meme-driven crypto project that fuses blockchain technology with K-content and real-world utility through its Open Franchise Protocol (OFP). Founded by a team of crypto enthusiasts and industry veterans, Pepe Buldak blends meme culture with a franchise ecosystem, enabling brands to operate in a transparent, decentralized model. Core components of the ecosystem include Shiba Gimbab NFTs, Dogepoki, and strategic staking and burn events designed to enhance token value.

Pepe Buldak Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Pepe Buldak, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BUL? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Pepe Buldak price prediction page.

Pepe Buldak Price History

Tracing BUL's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BUL's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Pepe Buldak price history page.

How to buy Pepe Buldak (BUL)

BUL to Local Currencies

Pepe Buldak Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Pepe Buldak, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Pepe Buldak What is the price of Pepe Buldak (BUL) today? The live price of Pepe Buldak (BUL) is 0.00000098 USD . What is the market cap of Pepe Buldak (BUL)? The current market cap of Pepe Buldak is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of BUL by its real-time market price of 0.00000098 USD . What is the circulating supply of Pepe Buldak (BUL)? The current circulating supply of Pepe Buldak (BUL) is -- USD . What was the highest price of Pepe Buldak (BUL)? As of 2025-05-25 , the highest price of Pepe Buldak (BUL) is 0.000003762 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Pepe Buldak (BUL)? The 24-hour trading volume of Pepe Buldak (BUL) is $ 35.33K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

