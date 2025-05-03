What is CAMELL (CAMT)

The Camell Project is a cloud-based infrastructure platform that provides decentralized storage and data processing solutions. It aims to enhance efficient data management and security while creating an economical and transparent ecosystem using blockchain technology.

CAMELL is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



CAMT to Local Currencies

1 CAMT to VND ₫ 80.26075 1 CAMT to AUD A$ 0.0047275 1 CAMT to GBP ￡ 0.0022875 1 CAMT to EUR € 0.002684 1 CAMT to USD $ 0.00305 1 CAMT to MYR RM 0.0130235 1 CAMT to TRY ₺ 0.117303 1 CAMT to JPY ¥ 0.441701 1 CAMT to RUB ₽ 0.2529365 1 CAMT to INR ₹ 0.257786 1 CAMT to IDR Rp 49.999992 1 CAMT to KRW ₩ 4.271708 1 CAMT to PHP ₱ 0.169275 1 CAMT to EGP ￡E. 0.1547265 1 CAMT to BRL R$ 0.0172325 1 CAMT to CAD C$ 0.004209 1 CAMT to BDT ৳ 0.371795 1 CAMT to NGN ₦ 4.9035155 1 CAMT to UAH ₴ 0.12688 1 CAMT to VES Bs 0.2684 1 CAMT to PKR Rs 0.859856 1 CAMT to KZT ₸ 1.579473 1 CAMT to THB ฿ 0.100955 1 CAMT to TWD NT$ 0.0936655 1 CAMT to AED د.إ 0.0111935 1 CAMT to CHF Fr 0.002501 1 CAMT to HKD HK$ 0.0236375 1 CAMT to MAD .د.م 0.028243 1 CAMT to MXN $ 0.059719

People Also Ask: Other Questions About CAMELL What is the price of CAMELL (CAMT) today? The live price of CAMELL (CAMT) is 0.00305 USD . What is the market cap of CAMELL (CAMT)? The current market cap of CAMELL is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of CAMT by its real-time market price of 0.00305 USD . What is the circulating supply of CAMELL (CAMT)? The current circulating supply of CAMELL (CAMT) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of CAMELL (CAMT)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of CAMELL (CAMT) is 0.044 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of CAMELL (CAMT)? The 24-hour trading volume of CAMELL (CAMT) is $ 91.42K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

