What is Coinbase xStock (COINX)

Coinbase xStock (COINx) is a tracker certificate issued as Solana SPL and ERC-20 tokens. COINx tracks the price of Coinbase Global, Inc. (the underlying). COINx is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the stock price of Coinbase Global, Inc., whilst maintaining the benefits of blockchain technology.

Coinbase xStock is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Coinbase xStock investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check COINX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Coinbase xStock on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Coinbase xStock buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Coinbase xStock Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Coinbase xStock, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of COINX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Coinbase xStock price prediction page.

Coinbase xStock Price History

Tracing COINX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing COINX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Coinbase xStock price history page.

Coinbase xStock (COINX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Coinbase xStock (COINX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about COINX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Coinbase xStock (COINX)

Looking for how to buy Coinbase xStock? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Coinbase xStock on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

COINX to Local Currencies

1 COINX to VND ₫ 8,373,696.15 1 COINX to AUD A$ 490.0434 1 COINX to GBP ￡ 238.6575 1 COINX to EUR € 273.6606 1 COINX to USD $ 318.21 1 COINX to MYR RM 1,346.0283 1 COINX to TRY ₺ 12,941.6007 1 COINX to JPY ¥ 46,776.87 1 COINX to ARS ARS$ 430,592.2257 1 COINX to RUB ₽ 25,319.9697 1 COINX to INR ₹ 27,722.4552 1 COINX to IDR Rp 5,216,556.5424 1 COINX to KRW ₩ 440,122.6152 1 COINX to PHP ₱ 18,303.4392 1 COINX to EGP ￡E. 15,258.1695 1 COINX to BRL R$ 1,759.7013 1 COINX to CAD C$ 435.9477 1 COINX to BDT ৳ 38,414.3112 1 COINX to NGN ₦ 481,403.9985 1 COINX to UAH ₴ 13,132.5267 1 COINX to VES Bs 39,139.83 1 COINX to CLP $ 308,663.7 1 COINX to PKR Rs 89,159.2599 1 COINX to KZT ₸ 170,528.739 1 COINX to THB ฿ 10,325.9145 1 COINX to TWD NT$ 9,501.7506 1 COINX to AED د.إ 1,167.8307 1 COINX to CHF Fr 254.568 1 COINX to HKD HK$ 2,494.7664 1 COINX to MAD .د.م 2,876.6184 1 COINX to MXN $ 5,991.8943 1 COINX to PLN zł 1,171.0128 1 COINX to RON лв 1,393.7598 1 COINX to SEK kr 3,073.9086 1 COINX to BGN лв 534.5928 1 COINX to HUF Ft 109,499.2431 1 COINX to CZK Kč 6,755.5983 1 COINX to KWD د.ك 96.41763 1 COINX to ILS ₪ 1,085.0961

Coinbase xStock Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Coinbase xStock, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Coinbase xStock What is the price of Coinbase xStock (COINX) today? The live price of Coinbase xStock (COINX) is 318.21 USD . What is the market cap of Coinbase xStock (COINX)? The current market cap of Coinbase xStock is $ 1.91M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of COINX by its real-time market price of 318.21 USD . What is the circulating supply of Coinbase xStock (COINX)? The current circulating supply of Coinbase xStock (COINX) is 6.00K USD . What was the highest price of Coinbase xStock (COINX)? As of 2025-08-04 , the highest price of Coinbase xStock (COINX) is 1,000 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Coinbase xStock (COINX)? The 24-hour trading volume of Coinbase xStock (COINX) is $ 62.71K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

ARI Wallet Daily Quiz Answer Today, August 4, 2025 Looking for today’s ARI Wallet Daily Quiz answer? You’re in the right place. The ARI Wallet Daily Quiz is one of the easiest ways to earn free ARI coins. Just one tap a day earns you 10 tokens. Since its launch in January 2025, ARI Wallet has gained strong traction in the Web3 testnet space, attracting both beginners and experienced users preparing for AriChain’s potential mainnet launch. Want to boost your Web3 earnings even further? ARI Wallet Quiz Answer Today – August 4, 2025 Answer verified and updated daily, so you don’t miss your reward. If you got it right,

Today’s Dropee Question of the Day and Daily Combo Answer for August 4, 2025 What’s up, combo chasers? Dropee has dropped another tricky question, and you know what that means—time to prove you’re not just lucky, but smart too. Let’s reveal today’s correct answer and keep that leaderboard fire burning. Today’s Dropee Question of the Day for August 4-5, 2025 Dropee Question of the Day for August 3: What is the gaming term for a series of actions to unlock rewards? The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: Combo Dropee Daily Combo Code August 4-5, 2025 As we work on updating the Dropee combo for today, feel free to click here to view