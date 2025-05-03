Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners
A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.
Compound Price(COMP)
The current price of Compound (COMP) today is 39.86 USD with a current market cap of $ 356.42M USD. COMP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Compound Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 415.13K USD
- Compound price change within the day is -1.40%
- It has a circulating supply of 8.94M USD
Get real-time price updates of the COMP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate COMP price information.
Track the price changes of Compound for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.566
|-1.40%
|30 Days
|$ -4.11
|-9.35%
|60 Days
|$ -10.86
|-21.42%
|90 Days
|$ -13.47
|-25.26%
Today, COMP recorded a change of $ -0.566 (-1.40%), reflecting its latest market activity.Compound 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -4.11 (-9.35%), showing the token's short-term performance.Compound 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, COMP saw a change of $ -10.86 (-21.42%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Compound 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -13.47 (-25.26%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Compound: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.26%
-1.40%
-6.74%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset.
Compound is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Compound investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check COMP staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Compound on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Compound buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Compound, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of COMP? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Compound price prediction page.
Tracing COMP's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing COMP's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Compound price history page.
Looking for how to buy Compound? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Compound on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 COMP to VND
₫1,048,915.9
|1 COMP to AUD
A$61.783
|1 COMP to GBP
￡29.895
|1 COMP to EUR
€35.0768
|1 COMP to USD
$39.86
|1 COMP to MYR
RM170.2022
|1 COMP to TRY
₺1,533.0156
|1 COMP to JPY
¥5,772.5252
|1 COMP to RUB
₽3,305.5898
|1 COMP to INR
₹3,368.9672
|1 COMP to IDR
Rp653,442.5184
|1 COMP to KRW
₩55,826.3216
|1 COMP to PHP
₱2,212.23
|1 COMP to EGP
￡E.2,022.0978
|1 COMP to BRL
R$225.209
|1 COMP to CAD
C$55.0068
|1 COMP to BDT
৳4,858.934
|1 COMP to NGN
₦64,083.3206
|1 COMP to UAH
₴1,658.176
|1 COMP to VES
Bs3,507.68
|1 COMP to PKR
Rs11,237.3312
|1 COMP to KZT
₸20,641.8996
|1 COMP to THB
฿1,319.366
|1 COMP to TWD
NT$1,224.1006
|1 COMP to AED
د.إ146.2862
|1 COMP to CHF
Fr32.6852
|1 COMP to HKD
HK$308.915
|1 COMP to MAD
.د.م369.1036
|1 COMP to MXN
$780.4588
For a more in-depth understanding of Compound, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.
MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!
In this extended article, we will explore in more detail how the rise and fall of FTX unfolded, the key figures involved, the systemic issues exposed, and the lasting impact it has had on the cryptocurrency market and its regulatory landscape.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee