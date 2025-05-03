Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners
COTI Price(COTI)
The current price of COTI (COTI) today is 0.07403 USD with a current market cap of $ 154.02M USD. COTI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key COTI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 892.54K USD
- COTI price change within the day is -4.73%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.08B USD
Track the price changes of COTI for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0036755
|-4.73%
|30 Days
|$ +0.01013
|+15.85%
|60 Days
|$ -0.00251
|-3.28%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00298
|-3.87%
Today, COTI recorded a change of $ -0.0036755 (-4.73%), reflecting its latest market activity.COTI 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.01013 (+15.85%), showing the token's short-term performance.COTI 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, COTI saw a change of $ -0.00251 (-3.28%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.COTI 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00298 (-3.87%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of COTI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.29%
-4.73%
-6.62%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
COTI is a layer-1 blockchain ecosystem designed for payments. Unlike traditional blockchains, COTI doesn’t rely on Proof of Work (PoW) or Proof of Stake (PoS) to validate transactions. It adopts a unique consensus algorithm called Proof of Trust (PoT), which combines directed acyclic graph (DAG) data structure with PoW. PoT can lower transaction costs and increase throughput to up to 100,000 TPS. Its native token COTI is a cryptocurrency that operates on three different mainnets. COTI is used for paying transaction fees and can be staked to earn rewards in the Treasury. You can also use COTI and other cryptocurrencies to pay for goods and services with the COTI Visa debit card. The COTI MultiDAG 2.0 will allow developers, merchants, and enterprises to issue tokens that inherit Trustchain abilities, such as scalability, high throughput, low cost, and easy-to-use payment tools like COTI Pay Business.
|1 COTI to VND
₫1,948.09945
|1 COTI to AUD
A$0.1147465
|1 COTI to GBP
￡0.0555225
|1 COTI to EUR
€0.0651464
|1 COTI to USD
$0.07403
|1 COTI to MYR
RM0.3161081
|1 COTI to TRY
₺2.8471938
|1 COTI to JPY
¥10.7210246
|1 COTI to RUB
₽6.1393079
|1 COTI to INR
₹6.2570156
|1 COTI to IDR
Rp1,213.6063632
|1 COTI to KRW
₩103.6834568
|1 COTI to PHP
₱4.108665
|1 COTI to EGP
￡E.3.7555419
|1 COTI to BRL
R$0.4182695
|1 COTI to CAD
C$0.1021614
|1 COTI to BDT
৳9.024257
|1 COTI to NGN
₦119.0187713
|1 COTI to UAH
₴3.079648
|1 COTI to VES
Bs6.51464
|1 COTI to PKR
Rs20.8705376
|1 COTI to KZT
₸38.3371758
|1 COTI to THB
฿2.450393
|1 COTI to TWD
NT$2.2734613
|1 COTI to AED
د.إ0.2716901
|1 COTI to CHF
Fr0.0607046
|1 COTI to HKD
HK$0.5737325
|1 COTI to MAD
.د.م0.6855178
|1 COTI to MXN
$1.4495074
For a more in-depth understanding of COTI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
