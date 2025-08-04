What is Roboton (DCT)

Roboton is a hybrid meme miniapp introduced by DCT WALLET SOCIEDAD DE RESPONSABILIDAD LIMITADA that provides tap-to-earn, PVP gaming and other earning features for users. Reaching hundreds of thousands of users from Ton ecosystem, project seeks to reach further growth transitioning to Tron ecosystem.

Roboton is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Roboton investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Roboton Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Roboton, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of DCT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Roboton price prediction page.

Roboton Price History

Tracing DCT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing DCT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Roboton price history page.

Roboton (DCT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Roboton (DCT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DCT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Roboton (DCT)

Looking for how to buy Roboton? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Roboton on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

DCT to Local Currencies

1 DCT to VND ₫ 136.838 1 DCT to AUD A$ 0.008008 1 DCT to GBP ￡ 0.0039 1 DCT to EUR € 0.004472 1 DCT to USD $ 0.0052 1 DCT to MYR RM 0.021996 1 DCT to TRY ₺ 0.211536 1 DCT to JPY ¥ 0.7644 1 DCT to ARS ARS$ 7.02702 1 DCT to RUB ₽ 0.413712 1 DCT to INR ₹ 0.453076 1 DCT to IDR Rp 85.245888 1 DCT to KRW ₩ 7.202208 1 DCT to PHP ₱ 0.299156 1 DCT to EGP ￡E. 0.249236 1 DCT to BRL R$ 0.028756 1 DCT to CAD C$ 0.007124 1 DCT to BDT ৳ 0.627744 1 DCT to NGN ₦ 7.86682 1 DCT to UAH ₴ 0.214604 1 DCT to VES Bs 0.6396 1 DCT to CLP $ 5.044 1 DCT to PKR Rs 1.456988 1 DCT to KZT ₸ 2.78668 1 DCT to THB ฿ 0.16874 1 DCT to TWD NT$ 0.155324 1 DCT to AED د.إ 0.019084 1 DCT to CHF Fr 0.00416 1 DCT to HKD HK$ 0.040768 1 DCT to MAD .د.م 0.047008 1 DCT to MXN $ 0.097916 1 DCT to PLN zł 0.019136 1 DCT to RON лв 0.022776 1 DCT to SEK kr 0.05018 1 DCT to BGN лв 0.008736 1 DCT to HUF Ft 1.788748 1 DCT to CZK Kč 0.110396 1 DCT to KWD د.ك 0.0015756 1 DCT to ILS ₪ 0.017732

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Roboton What is the price of Roboton (DCT) today? The live price of Roboton (DCT) is 0.0052 USD . What is the market cap of Roboton (DCT)? The current market cap of Roboton is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of DCT by its real-time market price of 0.0052 USD . What is the circulating supply of Roboton (DCT)? The current circulating supply of Roboton (DCT) is -- USD . What was the highest price of Roboton (DCT)? As of 2025-08-04 , the highest price of Roboton (DCT) is 0.0125 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Roboton (DCT)? The 24-hour trading volume of Roboton (DCT) is $ 278.48K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

