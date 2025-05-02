Dimitra Token Logo

Dimitra Token (DMTR) Live Price Chart

$0.0255
$0.0255$0.0255
+2.08%(1D)

DMTR Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Dimitra Token (DMTR) today is 0.0255 USD with a current market cap of $ 12.41M USD. DMTR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Dimitra Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 72.41K USD
- Dimitra Token price change within the day is +2.08%
- It has a circulating supply of 486.50M USD

Get real-time price updates of the DMTR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DMTR price information.

DMTR Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Dimitra Token for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0005196+2.08%
30 Days$ +0.00854+50.35%
60 Days$ -0.00149-5.53%
90 Days$ -0.01533-37.55%
Dimitra Token Price Change Today

Today, DMTR recorded a change of $ +0.0005196 (+2.08%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Dimitra Token 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00854 (+50.35%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Dimitra Token 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, DMTR saw a change of $ -0.00149 (-5.53%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Dimitra Token 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.01533 (-37.55%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

DMTR Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Dimitra Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0248
$ 0.0248$ 0.0248

$ 0.02701
$ 0.02701$ 0.02701

$ 0.26
$ 0.26$ 0.26

+0.19%

+2.08%

+2.65%

DMTR Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 12.41M
$ 12.41M$ 12.41M

$ 72.41K
$ 72.41K$ 72.41K

486.50M
486.50M 486.50M

What is Dimitra Token (DMTR)

Dimitra is an food and agricultural technology provider offering extensive artificial intelligence, real world asset investment through a NFT based system, agronomic advice for farmers, blockchain enabled traceability, regulatory risk assessments for EUDR, carbon monitoring and applications. Specific applications are Connected Farmer, Connected Coffee, Connected Cacao, Deforestation Compliance and Livestock Guru. All of these offer blockchain based services on Ethereum, Polygon, Hyperledger and others.

Dimitra Token Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Dimitra Token, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of DMTR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Dimitra Token price prediction page.

Dimitra Token Price History

Tracing DMTR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing DMTR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Dimitra Token price history page.

How to buy Dimitra Token (DMTR)

DMTR to Local Currencies

1 DMTR to VND
671.0325
1 DMTR to AUD
A$0.039525
1 DMTR to GBP
0.019125
1 DMTR to EUR
0.02244
1 DMTR to USD
$0.0255
1 DMTR to MYR
RM0.108885
1 DMTR to TRY
0.98328
1 DMTR to JPY
¥3.69444
1 DMTR to RUB
2.10987
1 DMTR to INR
2.15679
1 DMTR to IDR
Rp418.03272
1 DMTR to KRW
35.76426
1 DMTR to PHP
1.419075
1 DMTR to EGP
￡E.1.294635
1 DMTR to BRL
R$0.144075
1 DMTR to CAD
C$0.03519
1 DMTR to BDT
3.10845
1 DMTR to NGN
40.86528
1 DMTR to UAH
1.0608
1 DMTR to VES
Bs2.193
1 DMTR to PKR
Rs7.18896
1 DMTR to KZT
13.12383
1 DMTR to THB
฿0.844815
1 DMTR to TWD
NT$0.785145
1 DMTR to AED
د.إ0.093585
1 DMTR to CHF
Fr0.02091
1 DMTR to HKD
HK$0.197625
1 DMTR to MAD
.د.م0.23613
1 DMTR to MXN
$0.500055

Dimitra Token Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Dimitra Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Dimitra Token Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Dimitra Token

Disclaimer

