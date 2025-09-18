The live Dust price today is 0.005057 USD. Track real-time DUST to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore DUST price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Dust price today is 0.005057 USD. Track real-time DUST to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore DUST price trend easily at MEXC now.

Dust Logo

Dust Price(DUST)

1 DUST to USD Live Price:

$0.005057
+152.85%1D
USD
Dust (DUST) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-09-20 18:11:22 (UTC+8)

Dust (DUST) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.002
24H Low
$ 0.0072
$ 0.0072$ 0.0072
24H High

$ 0.002
$ 0.0072
--
--
-5.25%

+152.85%

+152.85%

+152.85%

Dust (DUST) real-time price is $ 0.005057. Over the past 24 hours, DUST traded between a low of $ 0.002 and a high of $ 0.0072, showing active market volatility. DUST's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, DUST has changed by -5.25% over the past hour, +152.85% over 24 hours, and +152.85% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Dust (DUST) Market Information

--
$ 40.02K
$ 0.00
--
--
BSC

The current Market Cap of Dust is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 40.02K. The circulating supply of DUST is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.

Dust (DUST) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Dust for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.003057+152.85%
30 Days$ +0.003057+152.85%
60 Days$ +0.003057+152.85%
90 Days$ +0.003057+152.85%
Dust Price Change Today

Today, DUST recorded a change of $ +0.003057 (+152.85%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Dust 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.003057 (+152.85%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Dust 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, DUST saw a change of $ +0.003057 (+152.85%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Dust 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.003057 (+152.85%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Dust (DUST)?

Check out the Dust Price History page now.

What is Dust (DUST)

Dust is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Dust investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check DUST staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Dust on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Dust buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Dust Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Dust (DUST) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Dust (DUST) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Dust.

Check the Dust price prediction now!

Dust (DUST) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Dust (DUST) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DUST token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Dust (DUST)

Looking for how to buy Dust? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Dust on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

DUST to Local Currencies

1 Dust(DUST) to VND
133.074955
1 Dust(DUST) to AUD
A$0.00763607
1 Dust(DUST) to GBP
0.00374218
1 Dust(DUST) to EUR
0.00429845
1 Dust(DUST) to USD
$0.005057
Dust Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Dust, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Dust

How much is Dust (DUST) worth today?
The live DUST price in USD is 0.005057 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current DUST to USD price?
The current price of DUST to USD is $ 0.005057. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Dust?
The market cap for DUST is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of DUST?
The circulating supply of DUST is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of DUST?
DUST achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of DUST?
DUST saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of DUST?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for DUST is $ 40.02K USD.
Will DUST go higher this year?
DUST might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out DUST price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Dust (DUST) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
09-19 14:44:00Industry Updates
Some public chain tokens show strength, IMX 24-hour increase reaches 16.3%
09-19 12:40:00Industry Updates
Altcoin Season Index reports 76, remaining in the "Altcoin Season" zone for two consecutive days
09-19 11:35:00Industry Updates
MetaMask Confirms Token Launch, Parent Company CEO Says It Will Come "Earlier Than Expected"
09-18 11:44:00Industry Updates
Fed cuts interest rates by 25 basis points, altcoins rise broadly, APX surges over 309% in 24 hours
09-18 03:09:00Industry Updates
Data: Today Bitcoin recorded the second-largest daily inflow of 2025, with 29,685 BTC flowing into accumulation addresses
09-16 14:49:00Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. Ethereum spot ETFs saw net inflows of $359 million, while Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded net inflows of $259 million

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

