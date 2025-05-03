What is Euler Finance (EUL)

Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third-party.

What is the price of Euler Finance (EUL) today? The live price of Euler Finance (EUL) is 8.006 USD . What is the market cap of Euler Finance (EUL)? The current market cap of Euler Finance is $ 144.07M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of EUL by its real-time market price of 8.006 USD . What is the circulating supply of Euler Finance (EUL)? The current circulating supply of Euler Finance (EUL) is 18.00M USD . What was the highest price of Euler Finance (EUL)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Euler Finance (EUL) is 13.435 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Euler Finance (EUL)? The 24-hour trading volume of Euler Finance (EUL) is $ 56.23K USD .

