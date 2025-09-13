More About EXO

Exotic Markets Logo

Exotic Markets Price(EXO)

1 EXO to USD Live Price:

+193.60%1D
USD
Exotic Markets (EXO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-09-13 18:19:42 (UTC+8)

Exotic Markets (EXO) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
24H Low
24H High

+179.80%

+193.60%

+179.80%

+179.80%

Exotic Markets (EXO) real-time price is $ 13.99. Over the past 24 hours, EXO traded between a low of $ 5 and a high of $ 15, showing active market volatility.

In terms of short-term performance, EXO has changed by +179.80% over the past hour, +193.60% over 24 hours, and +179.80% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Exotic Markets (EXO) Market Information

SOL

The current Market Cap of Exotic Markets is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.72K. The circulating supply of EXO is --, with a total supply of --.

Exotic Markets (EXO) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Exotic Markets for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +9.68+193.60%
30 Days$ +8.99+179.80%
60 Days$ +8.99+179.80%
90 Days$ +8.99+179.80%
Exotic Markets Price Change Today

Today, EXO recorded a change of $ +9.68 (+193.60%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Exotic Markets 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +8.99 (+179.80%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Exotic Markets 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, EXO saw a change of $ +8.99 (+179.80%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Exotic Markets 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +8.99 (+179.80%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Exotic Markets (EXO)?

Check out the Exotic Markets Price History page now.

What is Exotic Markets (EXO)

Exotic Markets is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Exotic Markets investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check EXO staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Exotic Markets on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Exotic Markets buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Exotic Markets Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Exotic Markets (EXO) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Exotic Markets (EXO) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Exotic Markets.

Check the Exotic Markets price prediction now!

Exotic Markets (EXO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Exotic Markets (EXO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about EXO token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Exotic Markets (EXO)

Looking for how to buy Exotic Markets? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Exotic Markets on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

EXO to Local Currencies

1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to VND
368,146.85
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to AUD
A$20.985
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to GBP
10.2127
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to EUR
11.8915
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to USD
$13.99
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to MYR
RM58.758
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to TRY
578.0668
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to JPY
¥2,056.53
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to ARS
ARS$20,042.9134
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to RUB
1,171.6625
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to INR
1,234.8973
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to IDR
Rp229,344.2256
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to KRW
19,484.5725
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to PHP
799.6684
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to EGP
￡E.673.7584
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to BRL
R$74.8465
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to CAD
C$19.3062
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to BDT
1,702.0234
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to NGN
21,005.985
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to COP
$54,435.7895
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to ZAR
R.243.1462
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to UAH
576.5279
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to VES
Bs2,210.42
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to CLP
$13,360.45
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to PKR
Rs3,970.9216
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to KZT
7,562.1546
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to THB
฿441.9441
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to TWD
NT$423.897
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to AED
د.إ51.3433
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to CHF
Fr11.0521
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to HKD
HK$108.7023
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to AMD
֏5,345.7189
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to MAD
.د.م125.91
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to MXN
$257.8357
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to SAR
ريال52.4625
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to PLN
50.6438
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to RON
лв60.2969
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to SEK
kr130.2469
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to BGN
лв23.2234
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to HUF
Ft4,660.2089
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to CZK
289.8728
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to KWD
د.ك4.25296
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to ILS
46.5867
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to AOA
Kz12,823.0941
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to BHD
.د.ب5.24625
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to BMD
$13.99
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to DKK
kr88.9764
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to HNL
L366.3981
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to MUR
636.1253
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to NAD
$242.8664
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to NOK
kr137.8015
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to NZD
$23.3633
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to PAB
B/.13.99
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to PGK
K59.1777
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to QAR
ر.ق50.9236
1 Exotic Markets(EXO) to RSD
дин.1,396.6217

Exotic Markets Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Exotic Markets, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Exotic Markets

How much is Exotic Markets (EXO) worth today?
The live EXO price in USD is 13.99 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current EXO to USD price?
The current price of EXO to USD is $ 13.99. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Exotic Markets?
The market cap for EXO is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of EXO?
The circulating supply of EXO is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of EXO?
EXO achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of EXO?
EXO saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of EXO?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for EXO is $ 7.72K USD.
Will EXO go higher this year?
EXO might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out EXO price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-09-13 18:19:42 (UTC+8)

