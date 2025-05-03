What is Step App (FITFI)

Step app is the first app on the Step Protocol, developed by their core team, that creates a gamified metaverse for the fitness economy. Allowing users to simply walk, jog, or run to socialize, play, and earn on its platform. Beyond their ecosystem’s proprietary technology, Step app is built upon a massive community of go-to users and fitness ambassadors. $FITFI is the governance token and gas token of Step Protocol, and the utility token of the core FitFi experience.

FITFI to Local Currencies

Step App Resource

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Step App What is the price of Step App (FITFI) today? The live price of Step App (FITFI) is 0.001724 USD . What is the market cap of Step App (FITFI)? The current market cap of Step App is $ 6.48M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of FITFI by its real-time market price of 0.001724 USD . What is the circulating supply of Step App (FITFI)? The current circulating supply of Step App (FITFI) is 3.76B USD . What was the highest price of Step App (FITFI)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Step App (FITFI) is 0.7339 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Step App (FITFI)? The 24-hour trading volume of Step App (FITFI) is $ 19.53K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

