What is FNCY (FNCY)

FNCY is BNB Application Side Chain focused on connecting real life benefits to digital entertainment. With proven-record in game development and operation, FNCY strives to realize mass adoption of Web 3.0 with casual and accessible content. Collaborating with external game studios, IP holders, and content creators, FNCY has secured scalability and sustainability that the crypto market is in strong need of.

FNCY Price Prediction

FNCY Price History

How to buy FNCY (FNCY)

People Also Ask: Other Questions About FNCY What is the price of FNCY (FNCY) today? The live price of FNCY (FNCY) is 0.003195 USD . What is the market cap of FNCY (FNCY)? The current market cap of FNCY is $ 3.52M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of FNCY by its real-time market price of 0.003195 USD . What is the circulating supply of FNCY (FNCY)? The current circulating supply of FNCY (FNCY) is 1.10B USD . What was the highest price of FNCY (FNCY)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of FNCY (FNCY) is 0.1251 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of FNCY (FNCY)? The 24-hour trading volume of FNCY (FNCY) is $ 801.56 USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

