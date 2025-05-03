What is FRIC (FRIC)

FRIC is a meme coin on the Solana chain.

FRIC is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your FRIC investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



FRIC Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as FRIC, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FRIC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our FRIC price prediction page.

FRIC Price History

Tracing FRIC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FRIC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our FRIC price history page.

How to buy FRIC (FRIC)

FRIC to Local Currencies

1 FRIC to VND ₫ 89.94467 1 FRIC to AUD A$ 0.0052979 1 FRIC to GBP ￡ 0.0025635 1 FRIC to EUR € 0.00300784 1 FRIC to USD $ 0.003418 1 FRIC to MYR RM 0.01459486 1 FRIC to TRY ₺ 0.13145628 1 FRIC to JPY ¥ 0.49499476 1 FRIC to RUB ₽ 0.28345474 1 FRIC to INR ₹ 0.28888936 1 FRIC to IDR Rp 56.03277792 1 FRIC to KRW ₩ 4.78711408 1 FRIC to PHP ₱ 0.189699 1 FRIC to EGP ￡E. 0.17339514 1 FRIC to BRL R$ 0.0193117 1 FRIC to CAD C$ 0.00471684 1 FRIC to BDT ৳ 0.4166542 1 FRIC to NGN ₦ 5.49515278 1 FRIC to UAH ₴ 0.1421888 1 FRIC to VES Bs 0.300784 1 FRIC to PKR Rs 0.96360256 1 FRIC to KZT ₸ 1.77004548 1 FRIC to THB ฿ 0.1131358 1 FRIC to TWD NT$ 0.10496678 1 FRIC to AED د.إ 0.01254406 1 FRIC to CHF Fr 0.00280276 1 FRIC to HKD HK$ 0.0264895 1 FRIC to MAD .د.م 0.03165068 1 FRIC to MXN $ 0.06692444

People Also Ask: Other Questions About FRIC What is the price of FRIC (FRIC) today? The live price of FRIC (FRIC) is 0.003418 USD . What is the market cap of FRIC (FRIC)? The current market cap of FRIC is $ 3.42M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of FRIC by its real-time market price of 0.003418 USD . What is the circulating supply of FRIC (FRIC)? The current circulating supply of FRIC (FRIC) is 999.99M USD . What was the highest price of FRIC (FRIC)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of FRIC (FRIC) is 0.04323 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of FRIC (FRIC)? The 24-hour trading volume of FRIC (FRIC) is $ 58.37K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

