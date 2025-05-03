Join MEXC Today
Fuse Network Price(FUSE)
The current price of Fuse Network (FUSE) today is 0.01312 USD with a current market cap of $ 2.88M USD. FUSE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Fuse Network Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 58.53K USD
- Fuse Network price change within the day is 0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 219.88M USD
Track the price changes of Fuse Network for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|0.00%
|30 Days
|$ +0.00206
|+18.62%
|60 Days
|$ -0.00667
|-33.71%
|90 Days
|$ -0.01123
|-46.12%
Today, FUSE recorded a change of $ 0 (0.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.Fuse Network 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00206 (+18.62%), showing the token's short-term performance.Fuse Network 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, FUSE saw a change of $ -0.00667 (-33.71%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Fuse Network 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.01123 (-46.12%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Fuse Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
0.00%
+7.89%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Fuse network is a permissionless and border-less public ledger designed for easy integration of everyday payments. It's anchored to Ethereum using a bridge which allows any token to freely move between Ethereum and the Fuse-chain. A Token is minted on Ethereum and then moved to the Fuse-chain, where it gets access to a wide range of features and business plugins that brings it to life.
|1 FUSE to VND
₫345.2528
|1 FUSE to AUD
A$0.020336
|1 FUSE to GBP
￡0.00984
|1 FUSE to EUR
€0.0115456
|1 FUSE to USD
$0.01312
|1 FUSE to MYR
RM0.0560224
|1 FUSE to TRY
₺0.5060384
|1 FUSE to JPY
¥1.901088
|1 FUSE to RUB
₽1.0855488
|1 FUSE to INR
₹1.1103456
|1 FUSE to IDR
Rp215.0819328
|1 FUSE to KRW
₩18.3753472
|1 FUSE to PHP
₱0.7302592
|1 FUSE to EGP
￡E.0.6659712
|1 FUSE to BRL
R$0.074128
|1 FUSE to CAD
C$0.0181056
|1 FUSE to BDT
৳1.599328
|1 FUSE to NGN
₦21.0255872
|1 FUSE to UAH
₴0.545792
|1 FUSE to VES
Bs1.12832
|1 FUSE to PKR
Rs3.6987904
|1 FUSE to KZT
₸6.7523392
|1 FUSE to THB
฿0.434272
|1 FUSE to TWD
NT$0.4029152
|1 FUSE to AED
د.إ0.0481504
|1 FUSE to CHF
Fr0.0107584
|1 FUSE to HKD
HK$0.10168
|1 FUSE to MAD
.د.م0.1214912
|1 FUSE to MXN
$0.2568896
For a more in-depth understanding of Fuse Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
