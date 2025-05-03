Highstreet Logo

Highstreet Price(HIGH)

USD

Highstreet (HIGH) Live Price Chart

$0.6341
$0.6341$0.6341
+2.82%(1D)

HIGH Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Highstreet (HIGH) today is 0.636 USD with a current market cap of $ 46.61M USD. HIGH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Highstreet Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.49M USD
- Highstreet price change within the day is +2.82%
- It has a circulating supply of 73.29M USD

Get real-time price updates of the HIGH to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate HIGH price information.

HIGH Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Highstreet for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.017391+2.82%
30 Days$ +0.182+40.08%
60 Days$ -0.1085-14.58%
90 Days$ -0.273-30.04%
Highstreet Price Change Today

Today, HIGH recorded a change of $ +0.017391 (+2.82%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Highstreet 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.182 (+40.08%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Highstreet 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, HIGH saw a change of $ -0.1085 (-14.58%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Highstreet 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.273 (-30.04%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

HIGH Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Highstreet: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.5846
$ 0.5846$ 0.5846

$ 0.6401
$ 0.6401$ 0.6401

$ 42.45
$ 42.45$ 42.45

+3.31%

+2.82%

+26.39%

HIGH Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 46.61M
$ 46.61M$ 46.61M

$ 1.49M
$ 1.49M$ 1.49M

73.29M
73.29M 73.29M

What is Highstreet (HIGH)

Highstreet World is a commerce-centered metaverse, decentralized and built on an MMORPG game where brands, both traditional and crypto, can use our Merchant Portal to seamlessly integrate and build their presence in the digital world. From day 1, Highstreet strives for interoperability and already have major thought leaders from exchanges like Binance, Chains like Avax, to funds like Republic and Animoca integrated with our Metaverse as a Service layer.

Highstreet is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Highstreet investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check HIGH staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Highstreet on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Highstreet buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Highstreet Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Highstreet, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of HIGH? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Highstreet price prediction page.

Highstreet Price History

Tracing HIGH's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing HIGH's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Highstreet price history page.

How to buy Highstreet (HIGH)

Looking for how to buy Highstreet? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Highstreet on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

HIGH to Local Currencies

1 HIGH to VND
16,736.34
1 HIGH to AUD
A$0.9858
1 HIGH to GBP
0.477
1 HIGH to EUR
0.55968
1 HIGH to USD
$0.636
1 HIGH to MYR
RM2.71572
1 HIGH to TRY
24.46056
1 HIGH to JPY
¥92.10552
1 HIGH to RUB
52.74348
1 HIGH to INR
53.75472
1 HIGH to IDR
Rp10,426.22784
1 HIGH to KRW
890.75616
1 HIGH to PHP
35.298
1 HIGH to EGP
￡E.32.26428
1 HIGH to BRL
R$3.5934
1 HIGH to CAD
C$0.87768
1 HIGH to BDT
77.5284
1 HIGH to NGN
1,022.50356
1 HIGH to UAH
26.4576
1 HIGH to VES
Bs55.968
1 HIGH to PKR
Rs179.30112
1 HIGH to KZT
329.35896
1 HIGH to THB
฿21.0516
1 HIGH to TWD
NT$19.53156
1 HIGH to AED
د.إ2.33412
1 HIGH to CHF
Fr0.52152
1 HIGH to HKD
HK$4.929
1 HIGH to MAD
.د.م5.88936
1 HIGH to MXN
$12.45288

Highstreet Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Highstreet, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Highstreet Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Highstreet

Hot News

Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners

A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.

May 3, 2025

From Exchange to Ecosystem Builder: MEXC Celebrates 7th Anniversary at TOKEN2049 Dubai with $300M Ecosystem Development Fund Launch

MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!

May 2, 2025

The FTX Collapse: A Deep Dive into One of Crypto’s Biggest Scandals

In this extended article, we will explore in more detail how the rise and fall of FTX unfolded, the key figures involved, the systemic issues exposed, and the lasting impact it has had on the cryptocurrency market and its regulatory landscape.

May 2, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

HIGH
USD

1 HIGH = 0.636 USD

Trade

HIGHUSDT
$0.636
$0.636$0.636
+3.02%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee