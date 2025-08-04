More About HOODX

Robinhood xStock Logo

Robinhood xStock Price(HOODX)

Robinhood xStock (HOODX) Live Price Chart

$100.21
$100.21$100.21
+0.93%1D
USD

HOODX Live Price Data & Information

Robinhood xStock (HOODX) is currently trading at 100.24 USD with a market cap of 601.44K USD. HOODX to USD price is updated in real-time.

Robinhood xStock Key Market Performance:

$ 55.06K USD
24-hour trading volume
+0.93%
Robinhood xStock 24-hour price change
6.00K USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the HOODX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate HOODX price information.

HOODX Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Robinhood xStock for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.9234+0.93%
30 Days$ +7.6+8.20%
60 Days$ +40.24+67.06%
90 Days$ +40.24+67.06%
Robinhood xStock Price Change Today

Today, HOODX recorded a change of $ +0.9234 (+0.93%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Robinhood xStock 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +7.6 (+8.20%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Robinhood xStock 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, HOODX saw a change of $ +40.24 (+67.06%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Robinhood xStock 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +40.24 (+67.06%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

HOODX Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Robinhood xStock: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 98.76
$ 98.76$ 98.76

$ 100.64
$ 100.64$ 100.64

$ 699.99
$ 699.99$ 699.99

-0.08%

+0.93%

-5.56%

HOODX Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 601.44K
$ 601.44K$ 601.44K

$ 55.06K
$ 55.06K$ 55.06K

6.00K
6.00K 6.00K

What is Robinhood xStock (HOODX)

Robinhood xStock (HOODx) is a tracker certificate issued as Solana SPL and ERC-20 tokens. HOODx tracks the price of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (the underlying). HOODx is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the stock price of Robinhood Markets, Inc., whilst maintaining the benefits of blockchain technology.

Robinhood xStock is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Robinhood xStock investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check HOODX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Robinhood xStock on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Robinhood xStock buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Robinhood xStock Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Robinhood xStock, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of HOODX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Robinhood xStock price prediction page.

Robinhood xStock Price History

Tracing HOODX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing HOODX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Robinhood xStock price history page.

Robinhood xStock (HOODX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Robinhood xStock (HOODX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HOODX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Robinhood xStock (HOODX)

Looking for how to buy Robinhood xStock? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Robinhood xStock on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

HOODX to Local Currencies

1 HOODX to VND
2,637,815.6
1 HOODX to AUD
A$154.3696
1 HOODX to GBP
75.18
1 HOODX to EUR
86.2064
1 HOODX to USD
$100.24
1 HOODX to MYR
RM424.0152
1 HOODX to TRY
4,077.7632
1 HOODX to JPY
¥14,735.28
1 HOODX to ARS
ARS$135,459.324
1 HOODX to RUB
7,975.0944
1 HOODX to INR
8,733.9112
1 HOODX to IDR
Rp1,643,278.4256
1 HOODX to KRW
138,836.4096
1 HOODX to PHP
5,766.8072
1 HOODX to EGP
￡E.4,804.5032
1 HOODX to BRL
R$554.3272
1 HOODX to CAD
C$137.3288
1 HOODX to BDT
12,100.9728
1 HOODX to NGN
151,648.084
1 HOODX to UAH
4,136.9048
1 HOODX to VES
Bs12,329.52
1 HOODX to CLP
$97,232.8
1 HOODX to PKR
Rs28,086.2456
1 HOODX to KZT
53,718.616
1 HOODX to THB
฿3,252.788
1 HOODX to TWD
NT$2,994.1688
1 HOODX to AED
د.إ367.8808
1 HOODX to CHF
Fr80.192
1 HOODX to HKD
HK$785.8816
1 HOODX to MAD
.د.م906.1696
1 HOODX to MXN
$1,887.5192
1 HOODX to PLN
368.8832
1 HOODX to RON
лв439.0512
1 HOODX to SEK
kr967.316
1 HOODX to BGN
лв168.4032
1 HOODX to HUF
Ft34,481.5576
1 HOODX to CZK
2,128.0952
1 HOODX to KWD
د.ك30.37272
1 HOODX to ILS
341.8184

Robinhood xStock Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Robinhood xStock, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Robinhood xStock Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Robinhood xStock

