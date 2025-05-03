What is Holo Token (HOT)

Holochain is a new open source framework for truly peer-to-peer applications. Holo acts as a bridge between Holochain apps and users by creating an ecosystem that enables distributed hosting services provided by peers.

Holo Token is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Holo Token investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check HOT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Holo Token on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Holo Token buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Holo Token Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Holo Token, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of HOT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Holo Token price prediction page.

Holo Token Price History

Tracing HOT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing HOT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Holo Token price history page.

How to buy Holo Token (HOT)

Looking for how to buy Holo Token? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Holo Token on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

HOT to Local Currencies

1 HOT to VND ₫ 25.4597625 1 HOT to AUD A$ 0.001499625 1 HOT to GBP ￡ 0.000725625 1 HOT to EUR € 0.0008514 1 HOT to USD $ 0.0009675 1 HOT to MYR RM 0.004131225 1 HOT to TRY ₺ 0.03721005 1 HOT to JPY ¥ 0.14011335 1 HOT to RUB ₽ 0.080234775 1 HOT to INR ₹ 0.0817731 1 HOT to IDR Rp 15.8606532 1 HOT to KRW ₩ 1.3550418 1 HOT to PHP ₱ 0.05369625 1 HOT to EGP ￡E. 0.049081275 1 HOT to BRL R$ 0.005466375 1 HOT to CAD C$ 0.00133515 1 HOT to BDT ৳ 0.11793825 1 HOT to NGN ₦ 1.555459425 1 HOT to UAH ₴ 0.040248 1 HOT to VES Bs 0.08514 1 HOT to PKR Rs 0.2727576 1 HOT to KZT ₸ 0.50102955 1 HOT to THB ฿ 0.03202425 1 HOT to TWD NT$ 0.029711925 1 HOT to AED د.إ 0.003550725 1 HOT to CHF Fr 0.00079335 1 HOT to HKD HK$ 0.007498125 1 HOT to MAD .د.م 0.00895905 1 HOT to MXN $ 0.01894365

Holo Token Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Holo Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Holo Token What is the price of Holo Token (HOT) today? The live price of Holo Token (HOT) is 0.0009675 USD . What is the market cap of Holo Token (HOT)? The current market cap of Holo Token is $ 169.30M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of HOT by its real-time market price of 0.0009675 USD . What is the circulating supply of Holo Token (HOT)? The current circulating supply of Holo Token (HOT) is 174.99B USD . What was the highest price of Holo Token (HOT)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Holo Token (HOT) is 0.0315376 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Holo Token (HOT)? The 24-hour trading volume of Holo Token (HOT) is $ 460.47K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

